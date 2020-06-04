You are the owner of this article.
Inmate rosters
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 3 and 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 3 and 4, 2020, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • Lorraine Madison, 52, CPD, fail to comply; Tanya Faulkner, 48, CPD, criminal warrant; Ana Ybarra, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Stephanie Combs, 45, NCSO, serve jail time; Kenneth Daniels, 59, NCSO, hold for probation and parole, fail to appear; Donald Nelson, 52, NCSO, fail to comply; Lincoln Harris, 18, CPD, breach of peace, criminal trespass; Alexzander Campbell, 26, NCSO, fail to comply.

Thursday additions:

Austin Baker, 33, NCSD, district court bench warrant; Johnny Wade, 53, USMA, contract hold/billing; Charles Woolsey, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession, fail to appear, criminal warrant; James Alley, 34, NCSO, reckless endangering, aggravated assault; Keil Muir, 35, CPD, fail to appear; Daniel Lawyer, 38, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply; Gwen Timm, 18, NCSO, attempts/conspire; Lance McClure, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Joseph Grant, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Jonathon Blair, 27, CPD, criminal bench warrant, speeding.

