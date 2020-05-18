Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 16, 17, and 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 16, 17, and 18, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Mark Tuttle, 44, CPD, district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession meth; James Govan, 52, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest; Kyle Espinoza, 21, county warrant/hold for agency, courtesy hold/other agency (times 5); Seth Blackburn, 30, NCSO, contract hold/billing; David Wright, 52, contract hold/billing; Aaron Restad, 43, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Barry Kelsey, 49, contract hold/billing; Christopher Benson, 50, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer; James Shiner, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver (times 2), fail to comply; Yolanda Barrera, 31, MPD, criminal warrant; Alan Fancher, 28, CPD, stalking felony, probation revocation by police officer, hold for probation and parole; Natasha Combs, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Mark Combs, 55, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, domestic assault; Marlena Box, 38, MPD, fail to appear, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance or liquor in jail; Raheem Latta, 40, CPD, DWUI; Naveda Whiting-Piapot, 30, expc ord public intoxication, disturbing the peace, property damage; Bryan Hackleman, 35, CPD, DUS, insurance violation, fail to appear, district court bench warrant; Alysha Dahl, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to appear (times 2), fail to comply; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication.
Sunday additions:
- Miguel Carlton-Quijada, 33, INS, contract hold/billing; Stacey Patch, 52, CPD, larceny, grand larceny; Samuel Fales, 38, MPD, fail to comply; Suzanne Thornton, 37, CPD, fail to comply, probation violation; David Scarffe, WHP, DWUI; Kyle Cochran, 24, CPD, disturbing the peace; Maurice Thompson, 44, NCSO, DWUI; Shannon O’Briant, 23, CPD, expc ord marijuana possession.
Monday additions:
Tiffany Dutton, 38, CPD, larceny, grand larceny; Joseph Pullum-Martinez, 38, CPD, breach of peace; Rachael Stack, 27, CPD, resisting arrest, public intoxication prohibited; Wyatt Wirth, 21, CPD, fail to comply; Andrew Pike, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!