Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 1-4. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 1-4, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- John Binegar, 55, CPD, open container, public intoxication; Cory Hudson, 34, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possesion, hold for probation and parole; Steven Oldman, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Cole Goodsell, 53, CPD, domestic battery; Marshal Sipp, 28, SDCI, controlled substance possesion, hit and run with personal injury or property damage, NCIC hit; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication; Elizabeth Ferguson, 44, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant, DWUI, DUS, insurance violation; Thomas Larimore, 46, CPD, DUS, registration motor vehicle; Brenion Foster, 25, MPD, controlled substance possession meth; Levi French, 32, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth; Corey Willey, 31, CPD, strangulation of household member; Russell Frerichs, 43, CPD, public intoxication; Marc Warren, 25, CPD, DWUI, assault & battery; Cecil Smith, 21, CPD, public intoxication, fail to appear; Robert Schukman, 30, CPD, DWUI; Brendon Brimmer, 20, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer; Natasha Weir, 22, CPD, public intoxication, controlled substance possession, fail to comply; Jeremy Allison Laplant, 35, CPD, fail to comply (times 3).
Saturday additions:
- Joshua Roberts, 42, NCSO, serve jail time; Kelly Miller, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Benjamin Morgan, 61, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device; Davi Horton, 61, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Brenton Daley, 46, CPD, NCIC hit; Rachel Moore, 42, CPD, domestic battery; Marissa Brown, 27, CPD, fail to appear; Josue Chirinos Ramos, 32, CPD, DUS, resisting arrest; Akeem Cummings, 34, CPD, public intoxication; Joseph Brown, 46, CPD, district court bench warrant.
Sunday additions:
- David Follick, 37, NCSO, hold for district court; Robin Collins, 41, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, driving without interlock device; Adam Miller, 31, CPD, fail to appear; Isaiah Williams, 18, CPD, possession with intent to deliver; William Lee, 64, DCI attempts/conspire (times 2), controlled substance possession (times 2), controlled substance possession meth; Judith Cable, 43, DCI, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.
Monday additions:
Patrick Pacheco, 47, CPD, resisting arrest, hold for probation and parole; Lindsey Thurman, 42, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, driving without interlock device, DWUS; Tashina Morgan, 32, CPD, fail to comply; Patrick Wilson, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Pablo Lerma, 40, NCSO, serve jail time.