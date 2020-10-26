 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 24, 25, and 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 24, 25, and 26, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Bo McKinney, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Kayelee Thomas, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Latoya Moore, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Keith Hammond, 36, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Taylor O’Neill, 26, NCSO, serving weekends; Casey Henry, 31, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, speed urban zone; Aaron Smathers, 26, EPD, broken headlight, insurance, driver’s license.

Sunday additions:

  • Francisco Sosa, 25, MPD, fail to comply; Alan Fancher, 29, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jason Collins, 44, MPD, fail to comply; Forest Miller, 43, MPD, fail to comply; Brad Corbin, 38, CPD, fail to appear; Cassandra Ostby, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Jentry Peppersack, 19, MPD, fail to appear; Gade Oldaker, 50, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply, district court bench warrant, interference with peace officer, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession meth; Yoda Sage, 31, CPD, public intoxication; Joshua Ferrell, 36, CPD, DWUI; Jesus Deleon, 40, MPD, DWUI, open container in vehicle, DUS without FR; Taniesha Smith, 27, CPD, DWUI.

Monday additions:

Brendon Rosebush, 21, CPD, shoplifting, resisting arrest; Christopher Burton, 30, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Jonathan Yeargain, 38, CPD, assault and battery; Shane Perales, 34, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Ashley Veal, 32, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Lucas Nelson, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole.

