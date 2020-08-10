Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 8, 9, and 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 8, 9, and 10, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Jakob Klinger, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Laura Bickels, 32, NCSO, criminal warrant; Jose Ocon, 29, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Justo Diaz III, 28, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, shoplifting, disturbing the peace; Tasha Ankeney, 38, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Willis Yazzie, 33, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Kayla Wollitz, 20, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth; Willie Jones, 37, NCSO, fail to comply; John Webster, 41, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, property damage, resisting arrest, malicious mischief; Darron Monroe, 23, CPD, attempts/conspire, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency; James Kalasinsky, 56, WHP, DWUI, breach of peace; Andrea Hendryx, 20, CPD, domestic battery; Pablo Lerma, 40, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Melissa Smith, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Christopher Milde, 38, NCSO, criminal warrant; Justin Glenn, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Juan Gaspar, 44, MPD, fail to comply; Jeffery Doll, 54, NCSO, criminal warrant; Mark Kaonohi, 34, CPD, fail to appear; Destry Bristow, 53, MPD, district court bench warrant; Lawrence Chavez, 47, MPD, fail to comply; Evan Yates, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Curtis Jenkins, 39, CPD, domestic battery; Nathan Roberts, 18, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2).
Monday additions:
Vanessa Bench, 32, WHP, DWUI, controlled substance possession, deliver drug paraphernalia, wrongful take/dispose property, registration violation, two and three lane; Allan Davis, 47, CPD, criminal warrant; Jessica Portra, 29, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to appear; Davey Reed, 40, CPD, interference with peace officer, breach of peace; Gwen Timm, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Tialyssa Armour, 23, CPD, criminal warrant, malicious mischief prohibited, trespassing; Edgar Delgado Ortiz, 28, INS, immigration hold; Marc Alden, 55, MPD, fail to appear (times 5).
