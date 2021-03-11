 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 10 and 11, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated March 10 and 11, 2021, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • James Scalia, 44, NCSO, district court bench warrant; William Johnson, 31, WHP, NCIC hit, fail to comply; Samantha Blackstock, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession; Anthony Mock, 24, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Joseph Grant, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Alexzander Campbell, 27, CPD, fail to comply; Nicholas Sanders, 33, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, follow too close, open container in vehicle, criminal warrant; Darren Thunehorst, 38, CPD, public intoxication; Kathryn Clark, 60, EPD, resisting arrest, fail to comply (times 3), criminal warrant.

Thursday additions:

Bo McKinney, 30, CPD, attempt to elude, DWUS, registration violation, controlled substance possession meth, driving without interlock device; Theodore Bell, 38, CPD, criminal warrant; Shawna Severson, 44, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle, windshield, reckless driving, one way sign violation, no tail lights; Emily Gettelman, 33, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Kyle Gilliam, 31, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession meth.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

