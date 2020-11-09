Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 7, 8, and 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Nov. 7, 8, and 9, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Derek Fulfer, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Cynthia Herrman, 29, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Amanda Renz, 33, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Cory Hamilton, 41, NCSO, serve jail time; Lucas Nelson, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Brent Sanborn, 19, MPD, fail to appear; Kenya Johnson, 43, MPD, domestic battery; Mitchell Shirts, 34, NCSO, DWUI; Jason Lyons, 29, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, DUS.
Sunday additions:
- James Luce, 28, EPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear; Paul Penney, 47, WHP, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, fail to appear; Racheal Konkler, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Faye Jenson, 39, NCSO, criminal warrant; Jerry Nielsen, 67, MPD, public intoxication; Alyssa Allen, 27, CPD, public intoxication; Dennis Howard, 40, EPD, fail to appear; Alida Mattson, 28, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Adrian Vega, 35, MPD, resisting arrest interference with police; Angelo Munoz, 18, MPD, resisting arrest interference with police.
Monday additions:
- Alexandria Williams, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Elizabeth Quiver, 53, NCSO, criminal warrant; Allan Davis, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession; Wayne Sanchez, 59, CPD, domestic battery (times 2).
