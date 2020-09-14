 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 12, 13, and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 12, 13, and 14, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Steven Johnson, 58, NCSO, fail to comply, hold for CAC; Isaiah Williams, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Ashley Workman, 24, WHP, DWUI, controlled substance possession, careless driving; Brandon Bernhardt, 28, CPD, fail to comply; Kadin Matthews, 19, CPD, public intoxication, malicious mischief prohibited.

Sunday additions:

  • Austin Bennett, 28, CPD, malicious mischief, resisting arrest (times 2); April Wilson, 43, CPD, fail to appear; Dawn Oldman, 36, EPD, criminal warrant; Shakeyah Brown, 23, CPD, assault and battery, public intoxication prohibited, fail to comply; Melissa Cordova, 43, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession meth; Theotis Roberts, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession; Brynn Taylor, 36, CPD, domestic battery; Arnold Link, 56, MPD, hold for probation and parole, county warrant/hold for agency; Ambra Cortez, 38, CPD, DWUI; Kristina Vondra, 34, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Quentin Vasquez, 19, CPD, aggravated assault.

Monday additions:

Andrew Newman, 22, CPD, NCIC hit; Derrick Young, 31, CPD, resisting arrest, fail to comply; DeAngela Snyder, 27, fail to appear (times 3); James Knight, 27, NCSO, criminal warrant (times 2); John Erdahl, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Daniel Potter, 26, MPD, domestic battery.

