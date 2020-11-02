Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Brock Smith, 27, CPD, hold for probation and parole; John Gilbert, 30, NCSO, criminal warrant, hold for probation and parole; Laura Bickels, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Michael Webster, 40, CPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Parker Austin, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Timothy Miller, 46, NCSO, grand larceny over $500, burglary, conspiracy, wrongful take/dispose property, criminal warrant; Anthony Lamb, 29, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Spirit Carlson, 21, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Jessica Marts, 31, MPD, district court bench warrant; Garrett Farley, 25, CPD, fail to appear; Sharon Sleep, 40, CPD, shoplifting, assault & battery; Trevor Moore, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Ramon Pacheco, 46, MPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, DWUS; Dillon Whitlock, 25, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Raven Abbott, 28, EPD, fail to appear; Michael Stevenson, 52, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Madison McGee, 20, CPD, fail to appear.
Sunday additions:
- John Pearce, 46, CPD, fail to appear; Tiffany Gooding, 29, CPD, fail to appear; Kathleen Flury, 33, CPD, resisting arrest, littering; Jacob Willhite, 26, CPD, criminal trespass, larceny, vandalism/destruction of property; Dakota James, 20, WHP, DWUI, open container in vehicle, MIP-state; Dave King, 39, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest; Tanner Eastlund, 26, CPD, battery, vandalism/destruction of property, breach of peace, unlawful entry into an occupied structure; Eric Hauger, 38, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Andrew Beau Barrett, 34, EPD, DUI, open container, DWUS, interference with peace officer, driving without interlock device.
Monday additions:
Krystal Cave, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Tyler Gomez, 22, CPD, fail to comply; Abdoulaye Diakite, 39, WHP, DWUI, two and three lane, registration violation.
