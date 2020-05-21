Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 20 and 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 20 and 21, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Clint Newton, 41, NCSO, bond revocation (times 2); Gareth Thomas, 57, CPD, DWUI; Jermaine Bryson, 43, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Athena Sullivan, 38, CPD, criminal warrant; Douglas Bell, 60, CPD, fail to comply; Mark Wayt, 59, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, attempt to elude, reckless driving, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, possession with intent to deliver, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession meth.
Thursday additions:
Cody McCormick, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Brian Cook, 47, CPAR, fail to comply; Gerald Hamlin, 30, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Colten Johnstone, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Nathaniel Vanbuskirk, 19, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant; Jerome Layton, 61, NCSO, fail to comply, fail to appear; Ashley Workman, 23, NCSO, serve jail time; Kooper Cavender, 20, NCSO, hold for WSP; Michael Vega, 36, CPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device, fail to comply, DWUI; Ronald Clark, 52, CPD, DWUI, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, no tail lights, DWUS, driving without interlock device.
