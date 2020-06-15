Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 13, 14, and 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 13, 14, and 15, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Jeremiah Brunsvold, 20, CPD, auto burglary, conspiracy, unauthorized use motor vehicle; Michael Chase, 23, NCSO, criminal warrant; David Parker, 39, MPD, domestic battery; Robert House, 30, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Steven Dooley, 39, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Michael Coury, 22, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency, district court bench warrant; Anthony Holloman, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Cooper Hayes, 18, CPD, DWUI; Victoria King, 40, CPD, public intoxication.
Sunday additions:
- Travis Dangler, 32, CPD, fail to comply; Gerald Harding, 56, CPD, fail to comply; Mark Koch, 55, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, criminal entry; Jeremy Day, 36, NCSO, criminal trespass, district court bench warrant, fail to comply; Marlon Marshall, 55, CPD, fail to appear; Peter Roberto, 50, CPD, fail to comply; Steven Carothers, 32, SDCI, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, superintendent speed zone; Xavier Bynum, 24, CPD, resisting arrest assist person in custody.
Monday additions:
Joshua Case, 36, NCSO, fail to comply; Brandie Roland, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; William Standlea, 69, NCSO, criminal warrant; Katey Watson, 23, EPD, fail to appear; Alana Archuleta, 41, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Jeremy Cantleberry, 42, CPD, DWUI; Dale Goodro, 54, NCSO, DWUI; Mark Coffelt, 42, CPD, marijuana possession, resisting arrest; Ryan Schroeder, 35, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply (times 2); Nicholas Rosas, 19, CPD, aggravated assault.
