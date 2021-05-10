Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 8, 9, and 10, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 8, 9, and 10, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Tiffany Quiroz, 35, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Gage Cordova, 23, NCSO, probation revocation; Bryson Manthei, 24, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Dalton Griswold, 29, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Austin Carson, 26, CPD, fail to comply; Chance Johnson, 25, CPD, fail to comply; Zachary Borden, 27, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Austin Goodfellow, 26, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Steven Tomphson, 21, CPD, aggravated assault, possess deadly weapon with intent; Jacob Stotts, 36, CPD, use controlled substance; Angel Newport, 22, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation no current liability; John Dilorio, 21, MPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Christopher Chapman, 29, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2); Chase Lewis, 30, MPD, DWUI.
Monday additions:
Shane Orner, 38, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Mackenzie Coziahr, 18, WHP, under 21 drive with alcohol .02 percent or more; Harlan Taylor, 30, CPD, DUI, interfere with peace officer; Philip Stocks, 40, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal.