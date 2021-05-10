 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate rosters
0 comments

Inmate rosters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 8, 9, and 10, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 8, 9, and 10, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Tiffany Quiroz, 35, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Gage Cordova, 23, NCSO, probation revocation; Bryson Manthei, 24, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Dalton Griswold, 29, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Austin Carson, 26, CPD, fail to comply; Chance Johnson, 25, CPD, fail to comply; Zachary Borden, 27, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Austin Goodfellow, 26, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Steven Tomphson, 21, CPD, aggravated assault, possess deadly weapon with intent; Jacob Stotts, 36, CPD, use controlled substance; Angel Newport, 22, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation no current liability; John Dilorio, 21, MPD, DWUI.

Sunday additions:

  • Christopher Chapman, 29, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2); Chase Lewis, 30, MPD, DWUI.

Monday additions:

Shane Orner, 38, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Mackenzie Coziahr, 18, WHP, under 21 drive with alcohol .02 percent or more; Harlan Taylor, 30, CPD, DUI, interfere with peace officer; Philip Stocks, 40, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 1 to 3, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 4, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News