Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., from June 1 through June 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 5 through 7, 2021, visit trib.com.
June 1, 2021, additions:
- Jesus Valenzuela, 36, NCSO, serving weekends; Jason Deal, 36, CPD, criminal warrant, bond revocation; Hosea White, 42, MPD, hold for probation and parole, probation revocation; Colby Hempill, 27, NCSO, hold for probation and parole.
June 2, 2021, additions:
- Leni Chester, 36, NCSO, district court bench warrant (times 2); Justina Cestnik, 46, CPD, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Alyssa Allen, 27, CPD, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, fail to appear.
June 3, 2021, additions:
- Jesse Mostaert, 30, NCSO, hold for WSP, serve jail time; Craig Rahman, 39, CPD, theft $1,000 or more; Candie Koehn, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; John Antelope, 54, NCSO, fail to appear; Ronald Warner, 56, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, fail to appear; John Erdahl, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Judith Cable, 44, CPD, criminal warrant, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal.
June 4, 2021, additions:
- Nichole Greenleaf, 52, MPD, fail to comply; Steven Baros, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Donavan James, 25, CPD, DUI; Racheal Konkler, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Sean Lavin, 21, MPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device; Brandon Johnson, 24, CPD, DWUI, DUS, insurance violation, marijuana possession; Dawn Haworth, 52, NCSO, serve jail time; Ronnell Robertson, 34, CPD, aggravated assault (times 2); Matthew Sexton, 38, CPD, public intoxication; Travis Robertson, 18, NCSO, serving weekends; Sean Devore, 31, NCSO, domestic battery, battery; Seth Cook, 25, CPD, shoplifting, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Andrea Rodriguez, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2), marijuana possession; Brandi Eckman, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Justen Robinson, 23, NCC, serving weekends; Bradley Petty, 42, CPD, domestic battery; Louis Hewitt, 39, CPD, fail to comply.
Saturday additions:
- Steven Mildren, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); Tanya Royce, 52, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Anthony Johnson, 43, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Donald Young, 58, CPD, fail to appear, open container, resisting arrest; John Eshelman, 62, CPD, fail to appear; Justin Martz, 31, CPD, blackmail, stalking, false rep/police officer; Ricky Cole, 34, CPD, robbery, theft $1,000 or more, simple assault, criminal entry; Stacy Hanson, 51, NCSO, DWUI; Stirling Foster, 22, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.