Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 27 and 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 27 and 28, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Drake Szczudlo, 25, CPD, criminal warrant; Paul Mapes, 58, NCSO, fail to comply; Ashley Yellowbear, 28, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Cody Reyher, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2), district court bench warrant; Olen Robinson, 59, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container sold from drive up window; Ray Robinson, 24, CPD, interfering with 911 call; Makayla Helms-Pickett, 25, CPD, criminal warrant; Charles Lundstrom, 56, CPD, shoplifting; Eric Brannam, 31, MPD, criminal warrant; Patrick Story, 37, CPD, district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession; Stirling Foster, 21, CPD, larceny, burglary, conspiracy; Daniel Harris, 51, CPD, probation revocation by police officer; Lawrence Felter, 43, CPD, domestic battery.
Thursday additions:
Andrew Johnson, 22, CPD, criminal warrant; Lisa Hopkins, 62, CPD, DWUI first offense, registration motor vehicle no current, insurance violation no current liability; Skyler Quiver, 25, NCSO, contract hold/billing; William Manley, 48, NCSO, DWUI; Clifford Bennett, 45, USMA, contract hold/billing; Liberty Means, 20, NCSO, serve jail time; Deangela Picek, 27, CPD, DWUI; Chamise Covington, 32, CPD, domestic battery; Ethan Blizzard, 25, WHP, NCIC hit; Brandon Johnson, 23, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear; Joseph Pullum-Martinez, 38, NCSO, domestic battery, simple assault; David Brown, 46, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!