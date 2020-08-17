Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 15, 16 and 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 15, 16, and 17, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Gina Harris, 33, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Brandon Schneider, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Austin Wegner, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Madison Snyder, 31, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession; Hallie Moore, 41, NCSO, serve jail time; Jason Otero, 36, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession; Salvador Tapia, 33, EPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Clinton Bock, 40, MPD, public intoxication, DWUS; Angela Boyer, 53, WHP, DWUI, revoke registration, registration required, open container in vehicle, no tail lights, driver’s license, carry and exhibit license, interference with peace officer; Dillon ONeal, 27, EPD, DWUI, duty to report, controlled substance possession.
Sunday additions:
Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, fail to appear (times 2); Jordan Fritz, 35, CPD, interference with peace officer, pedestrian under influence, simple assault; James Taylor, 48, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Alyssa Allen, 26, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Austin Hallock, 29, CPD, criminal bench warrant, hold for WSP; Suzanne Thornton, 37, NCSO, fail to comply; Michael Stevenson, 51, CPD, fail to appear, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth.
Monday additions:
Ranells McDaniel, 60, CPD, fail to appear; Tyler Gomez, 22, CPD, criminal warrant; Tasha Meacham, 43, NCSO, serving weekends; Evan Yates, 65, CPD, trespassing; Javier Lopez, 24, CPD, fail to appear; Gregg Oler, 56, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), interference with peace officer; Charlene Shipley, 61, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Carrie Creager, 42, WHP, DWUI, DWUS; David Wingrove, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession, MIP state; David Harvey, 25, CPD, DUS; Cortne Macfarland, 28, MPD, DWUI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!