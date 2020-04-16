Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 15 and 16, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 15 and 16, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Deni Antelope, 42, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Forest Miller, 42, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Cleone Guina, 28, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jevon Bynum, 40, CPD, domestic battery, criminal warrant.
Thursday additions:
Victoria King, 40, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Michael Lantz, 57, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle; Josiah Matney, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; William Sciolino, 30, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer, domestic assault; Leland Rohn, 34, CPD, interference with peace officer, auto burglary.
