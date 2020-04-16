You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate rosters
View Comments

Inmate rosters

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 15 and 16, 2020.

Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 15 and 16, 2020, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • Deni Antelope, 42, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Forest Miller, 42, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Cleone Guina, 28, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jevon Bynum, 40, CPD, domestic battery, criminal warrant.

Thursday additions:

Victoria King, 40, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Michael Lantz, 57, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle; Josiah Matney, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; William Sciolino, 30, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer, domestic assault; Leland Rohn, 34, CPD, interference with peace officer, auto burglary.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News