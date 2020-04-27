Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 25, 26, and 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 25, 26 and 27, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- James Early, 22, NCSO, serve jail time; Robin Alcorn, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Scott Kross, 49, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Dustin Richardson, 35, CPD, fail to appear; Eric Macormic, 35, NCSO, fail to comply; Brendan Sturman, 24, CPD, fail to appear (times 3); Lucas Van Der Molen, 20, CPD, DWUI, interference with peace officer, attempt to elude.
Sunday additions:
- Kimberly Montoya, 49, EPD, disorderly conduct, fail to appear; Jacob Reeves, CPD, shoplifting, resisting arrest, criminal bench warrant; Domenic McAfee, 39, WHP, open container in vehicle, DWUI, DWUS, speed over 75 on interstate; Jessica Portra, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Alan Love, 41, CPD, fail to appear; Pamela Palmer, 42, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Mark Kaonohi, 33, CPD, disturbing the peace.
Monday additions:
- Devon Huschka, 28, NCSO, domestic battery, interfering with 911 call; Elijah Pacheco, 18, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2).
