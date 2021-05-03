Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 1 to 3, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 1 to 3, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Jeryell Brigance, 31, MPD, fail to comply; Joshua Kraus, 19, CPD, domestic battery, domestic assault, strangulation of household member; Spencer Rhodes, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Shyla Hoffman, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Fredrick Osborne, 64, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Douglas Reed, 59, CPD, controlled substance possession, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Oscar Herrera Machuca, 19, DWUI; Amanda Wilson, 44, MPD, driving under suspension, no insurance, vehicle registration, possession of controlled substance.
Sunday additions:
- Willie Young, 41, CPD, burglary accessory after the fact, larceny, interference with peace officer; Michael Seivewright, 57, NCSO, fail to comply, NCIC hit; Christopher Cardwell, 57, CPD, public intoxication; Jaimeglenn Guerrero, 28, CPD, public intoxication; Eric Diggs, 43, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Katerina Nelson, 18, MPD, criminal warrant.