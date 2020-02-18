Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 15 through 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 15 through 18, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Marcus Grayson, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Sylvia Sanjavier, 45, CPD, fail to appear, criminal bench warrant; Daniel Wylie, 37, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth, child endangering with drugs; Michael Schmidt, 47, NCSO, hold for CAC; Bradley Allgeier, 49, MPD, fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant; Kaleb Meyer, 19, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Brandon Brown, 29, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Sarah Harris, 25, NCSO, serve jail time; Adriena Medina, 36, MPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Jason Gormly, 28, CPD, DWUI, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer; Andrew Holmes, 35, MPD, breach of peace, probation revocation by police officer; Kyle Hendricks, 30, MPD, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency.
Sunday additions:
- Brendan Sturman, 24, MPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant (times 2); Tialyssa Armour, 23, CPD, DWUS, unauthorized use motor vehicle, fail to comply (times 3); Kaycee Nelson, 38, CPD, fail to comply; Joshua Kohler, 18, CPD, DWUI, run stop sign; Chelcie Thorson, 30, NCSO, DWUI; Gabriel Ingles, 23, CPD, DWUI.
Monday additions:
- Matthew Armijo, 36, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Michael Musser, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole; James Sleep, 47, CPD, fail to comply; Tamara Campbell, 48, CPD, hold for probation and parole; James Alley, 34, MPD, fail to appear; Lonn Porter, 54, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth; Kristofer Nasife, 29, NCSO, fail to appear; Diane Harrison, 22, NCSO, fail to appear, fail to comply; David Sheppard, 49, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Austin Wegner, 22, WHP, reckless driving, attempt to elude, DWUS, no parking area.
Tuesday additions:
Rory Meehan, 35, CPD, breach of peace, criminal trespass; Krista Cantrell, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Amber Garcia, 32, CPD, forged writings possession; Jason Haught, 39, WHP, DWUI, driver’s license, reckless driving, attempt to elude, seat belt required; Stirling Foster, 21, CPD, fail to comply, interference, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession.