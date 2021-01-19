Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 16-19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Jan. 16-19, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Joseph Murphy, 32, CPD, fail to appear; Billy Martin, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Riley Prill, 30, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Francisco Puga-Barrientos, 34, NCSO, immigration hold; Kcyle Dooley, 28, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Richard Horton, 49, CPD, fail to appear; Labin Siplon, 36, EPD, fail to comply, DUI, careless driving; Gwen Timm, 19, CPD, district court bench warrant, fail to comply; Justin Schoening, 25, CPD, DUS, insurance violation, controlled substance possession; Erick Lutnes, 35, EPD, domestic battery; Guinnevere Paxton, 37, EPD, fail to appear.
Sunday additions:
- Amanda Rodriguez, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Chantae Day, 27, CPD, fail to appear; Myelz Jensen, 21, EPD, controlled substance possession, DWUI; Jesus Valenzuela, 36, MPD, fail to comply (times 2); John Erdahl, 34, CPD, public intoxication.
Monday additions:
- Trent Perry, 35, NCSO, fail to comply; Jaelin Miller, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Keri Cantrell, 31, WHP, careless driving, hit and run with property damage, revoke registration if no insurance, duty to notify owner; Stirling Foster, 22, CPD, fail to appear; Israel Zegiel, 39, EPD, resisting arrest, trespassing.
Tuesday additions:
Elias Santiago-Velez, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Andrew Barrett, 35, CPD, criminal entry, under influence controlled substance, breach of peace, interference with peace officer, fail to appear; Katie Tabler, 40, EPD, DWUS; Israel Zegiel, 39, CPD, trespassing.