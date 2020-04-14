You are the owner of this article.
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 10 through 14, 2020. There were no new additions Saturday, April 11, or Sunday, April 12.

Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 10 through April 14, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

  • Antonio Allen, 27, CPD, larceny, grand larceny, controlled substance possession meth; redacted addition, no information provided; Derek Reents, 32, NCSO, domestic battery.

Monday additions:

  • Rufus McCormick, 40, CPD, criminal trespass; Jason Whitney, 39, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear; Dana Benjamin, 54, CPD, fail to comply; Dawn Lee, 35, CPD, fail to comply.

Tuesday additions:

  • Crystal Dresser, 35, NCSO, DWUI, aggravated assault; Joshua Henson, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Lawrence Phillips, 38, CPD, criminal trespass, interference with peace officer.
