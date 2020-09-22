Job Corps celebrates five years in Riverton

Local business and civic leaders from the Riverton area celebrated with Wind River Job Corps to mark its fifth anniversary in Riverton. And with the anniversary came the introduction of new managing partners and center director. John Pedersen, Sr. vice president of training for Management & Training Corporation, passed the torch to Dr. Jennifer Wild of API, Alternate Perspectives, Inc., a certified woman-owned small business who is now the primary contractor with continuing support from MTC. In addition to Wind River, the two companies operate two U.S. Job Corps in Massachusetts as partners.
The event was held at the Riverton Country Club, opening with the Northern Arapaho Warrior color guard from American Legion Post 98. Riverton Mayor Rich Gard served as emcee and provided some community and center development history, acknowledging the efforts of the late Sandy Barton, and Riverton’s gratitude to the center.
Wild thanked those present for their continuing support of Wind River Job Corps, and then spoke to the characteristics of good leadership and innovation as described by Forbes, relating how those characteristics provided priorities API adhered to when searching for a new center director. She then introduced the new director, Dr. Kristen Benson.
Benson has a long history in Riverton, working with county school districts, most recently as the executive director at BOCES. She told her own personal stories of the significant efforts of Sandy Barton, on whose staff she served at that time, and her involvement in that effort. While she has not directed a U.S. Job Corps in the past, she is well acquainted with the mission, challenges and opportunities they present to students, and to the workforce and economic development of the communities they serve.
The celebration concluded with the Littleshield Dance Group, who provided narration and dance performances of the women’s fancy shawl dance by Morning Sky Littleshield, the men’s grass dance by Fergie Littleshield and men’s fancy dance by Dean Littleshield. Narration was provided by Patrick Littleshield with singing by Shiloh Bell.
