Job Corps celebrates five years in Riverton

Local business and civic leaders from the Riverton area celebrated with Wind River Job Corps to mark its fifth anniversary in Riverton. And with the anniversary came the introduction of new managing partners and center director. John Pedersen, Sr. vice president of training for Management & Training Corporation, passed the torch to Dr. Jennifer Wild of API, Alternate Perspectives, Inc., a certified woman-owned small business who is now the primary contractor with continuing support from MTC. In addition to Wind River, the two companies operate two U.S. Job Corps in Massachusetts as partners.

The event was held at the Riverton Country Club, opening with the Northern Arapaho Warrior color guard from American Legion Post 98. Riverton Mayor Rich Gard served as emcee and provided some community and center development history, acknowledging the efforts of the late Sandy Barton, and Riverton’s gratitude to the center.

Wild thanked those present for their continuing support of Wind River Job Corps, and then spoke to the characteristics of good leadership and innovation as described by Forbes, relating how those characteristics provided priorities API adhered to when searching for a new center director. She then introduced the new director, Dr. Kristen Benson.