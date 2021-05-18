 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaiser Foundation awards scholarships
0 comments

Kaiser Foundation awards scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kaiser Foundation has awarded 10, $4,000 scholarships to outstanding graduating Wyoming high school seniors. The scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years for those who continue to meet academic standards. The recipients were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was strongly considered.

Those receiving scholarships this spring are: Adrianna Bush, Frontier Academy, Riverton; TyLinn Cooper, Guernsey-Sunrise High School; Bailey Dodge, Tongue River High School; Maddisson Hackenberg, Powell High School; Sky Lefforge, Shoshoni High School; Madison Looper, Wind River High School; Elizabeth Lungren, Ten Sleep High School; Jaycee Myrtle, Torrington High School; Kimberly Sumida, Worland High School and Brynn Zwetzig, Douglas High School.

To date, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to Wyoming high school students. The Kaiser Foundation was established in 1986 by Curt Kaiser, founder of Kaiser and Company.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 11, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News