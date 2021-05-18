Kaiser Foundation awards scholarships

The Kaiser Foundation has awarded 10, $4,000 scholarships to outstanding graduating Wyoming high school seniors. The scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years for those who continue to meet academic standards. The recipients were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was strongly considered.
Those receiving scholarships this spring are: Adrianna Bush, Frontier Academy, Riverton; TyLinn Cooper, Guernsey-Sunrise High School; Bailey Dodge, Tongue River High School; Maddisson Hackenberg, Powell High School; Sky Lefforge, Shoshoni High School; Madison Looper, Wind River High School; Elizabeth Lungren, Ten Sleep High School; Jaycee Myrtle, Torrington High School; Kimberly Sumida, Worland High School and Brynn Zwetzig, Douglas High School.
To date, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to Wyoming high school students. The Kaiser Foundation was established in 1986 by Curt Kaiser, founder of Kaiser and Company.