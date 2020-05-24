You are the owner of this article.
Kaiser Foundation awards scholarships
Kaiser Foundation awards scholarships

The Kaiser Foundation has awarded 10, $4,000 scholarships to outstanding graduating seniors at Wyoming high schools. The scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years for those students who continue to meet academic standards. The winners were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was strongly considered. This year’s recipients are Miranda Aguayo, Torrington; Kassidy Barr, Encampment; Mirielle Cox, Lander Valley; Justin Dausman, Rocky Mountain High School, Byron; Cassie Haupt, Kelly Walsh; Reata Hindman, Wind River High School, Pavillion; Jeremy LaFollette, Greybull; BreAnna Parra, Worland; Saylor Spilinek, Douglas and Brett Wildman, Riverside, Basin.

To date, the foundation has awarded over $1.96 million in scholarships to students representing high schools throughout Wyoming. The Kaiser Foundation was established in 1986 by Curt Kaiser, founder of Kaiser and Company.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

