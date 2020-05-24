Kaiser Foundation awards scholarships

The Kaiser Foundation has awarded 10, $4,000 scholarships to outstanding graduating seniors at Wyoming high schools. The scholarships may be renewed for an additional three years for those students who continue to meet academic standards. The winners were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was strongly considered. This year’s recipients are Miranda Aguayo, Torrington; Kassidy Barr, Encampment; Mirielle Cox, Lander Valley; Justin Dausman, Rocky Mountain High School, Byron; Cassie Haupt, Kelly Walsh; Reata Hindman, Wind River High School, Pavillion; Jeremy LaFollette, Greybull; BreAnna Parra, Worland; Saylor Spilinek, Douglas and Brett Wildman, Riverside, Basin.