Ladies bible study starts Monday
Ladies bible study starts Monday

Let us love one another, because love is from God, and everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. 1 John 4:7.

Start your new year off right and join community women to study, "What Love is - The Letters of 1, 2, 3 John," by Kelly Minter. It is a seven-session bible study which will begin Monday and end on Monday, February 24, 2020. There are two classes available, an afternoon session from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. and an evening session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Books are $14 and scholarships are available. Please call the church office by January 8th at 234-6475 if you plan on attending.

Kelly writes, "John anchors us with truth in a culture that has lost its way. He separates light from darkness, offers community for loneliness and rest for our striving. Throughout his letters John gives us the ultimate gift of assurance: we can know that we know Jesus."

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is located at 2300 East 15th Street. For more information, please visit our Facebook page or website:www.princeofpeacecasper.org.

