Laramie Brew Fest July 10

Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) will host the 15th Laramie Brewfest, its primary fundraising event on Saturday, July 10, at Depot Park in downtown Laramie.

Laramie’s Brewfest hosts over 2,000 participants sampling beers, listening to live music and connecting with local vendors, while raising funds to ensure LMSA’s services remain free to every business, building owner, and entrepreneur in the downtown district. Funds are also allocated for downtown improvement projects, beautification, and public art. This year, attendees can expect to enjoy samples from over 40 brewers from across the country, local food trucks and live music from Chanman Roots Band and 10 Cent Stranger.

“It’s nice to be back this year, especially at a time when people feel safe to gather again. My favorite part of Brewfest is the fundraising portion of it, to be able to support a great organization like Main Street. People look forward to Brewfest each year, and it’s fun to coordinate an event that our community wholeheartedly supports and has a lot of fun participating in, as well,” Laramie Brewfest coordinator Karen Robillard said.