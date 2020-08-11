Leadership Casper holds delayed graduation Thursday

Each year, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Leadership Casper program, which has developed effective leaders for over 35 years. It is a nine-month program that meets once a month for an entire Thursday. The curriculum is a combination of classroom and on-site tours and interactive visits to a wide variety of businesses and organizations in the community.
Because of COVID-19, the 2020 class had its graduation ceremony postponed in May. It will take place at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday at the Lyric downtown.
Students have the opportunity to meet with community leaders to learn more about issues and services that are provided in Casper, as well as learn what fantastic resources our community also has. The students who attend each year come from a wide variety of industries and businesses throughout the area. This provides a wonderful opportunity for these participants to learn about each other, build valuable business relationships and make life-long friends.
This year's Leadership Casper graduates are Allison Hagan, Compression Leasing Services; Amanda Scherlin, Visit Casper; Amanda Sewell, ANB Bank; Anna Kinder, Casper - Natrona County Health Department; Becky Nelson, City of Casper; Blu McGrath, City of Casper Ice Arena; Carrie Reece, National Historic Trails Center Foundation; Crystal Bratvold, PowerTrust Credit Union Service Org; Danielle Heaton, Jonah Bank of Wyoming; Kate Maxwell, Hilltop Bank; Kendra Ziler, Casper Events Center / Spectra Venue Management; KieLee Ellsworth Porter, Muirhead, Cornia, & Howard CPA's; Lisa Reams, Townsquare Media; Lori Neibauer, Black Hills Energy; Luke Gilliam, Visit Casper; Mary Orr, Department of Workforce Services; Nate Sanders, Platte Valley Bank; Riata Walker, Lariat Communications; Shannon Daley, Casper Police Department; Stefani O'Neal, First Interstate Bank; Summer Melin, Olivia Caldwell Foundation and Valorie Lyman, University of Wyoming at Casper.
For information about Leadership Casper, contact the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce.
