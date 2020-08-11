Leadership Casper holds delayed graduation Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Leadership Casper program, which has developed effective leaders for over 35 years. It is a nine-month program that meets once a month for an entire Thursday. The curriculum is a combination of classroom and on-site tours and interactive visits to a wide variety of businesses and organizations in the community.

Because of COVID-19, the 2020 class had its graduation ceremony postponed in May. It will take place at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday at the Lyric downtown.

Students have the opportunity to meet with community leaders to learn more about issues and services that are provided in Casper, as well as learn what fantastic resources our community also has. The students who attend each year come from a wide variety of industries and businesses throughout the area. This provides a wonderful opportunity for these participants to learn about each other, build valuable business relationships and make life-long friends.

