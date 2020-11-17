 Skip to main content
Library now requires mask at all times
The Natrona County Library is now requiring that all visitors to the library wear proper face coverings for the duration of their visit. Individuals not in compliance will be asked to leave the premises.

As of Tuesday, November 10, the Natrona County Library Board of Directors voted to adopt Natrona County Resolution 61-20 creating a face covering requirement in certain county buildings, which now includes the library. The decision is in response to the increasing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, as well as the Library’s commitment to the well-being of their patrons and staff.

Adoption of this mandate is in addition to existing safety measures already in place for library staff and patrons. If a patron is not wearing a mask when they come in the building, they will be offered one by a library staff member. If they refuse to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to enter further. Similarly, if a patron takes off their mask while inside the Library, they will be asked to leave.

Existing safety measures include mandatory hand sanitizing upon entrance to the library; mask requirement for all Library staff; social distancing, limited numbers, and mask requirements at all Library programs and events; increased cleaning and sanitizing; limited staff-to-patron interactions; and the observation and monitoring of obvious patron symptoms.

Library staff recognizes that not all of patrons will elect to follow recommended mask guidelines. Patrons who choose to not come to the library while the mask mandate is in place can access a robust online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital research materials, and more on natronacountylibrary.org. Once Natrona County Resolution 61-20 is lifted, the library will follow suit and no longer require face coverings.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Breaking News