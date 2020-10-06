 Skip to main content
Listening sessions set for community college district
Listening sessions set for community college district

The Wyoming Community College Commission will hold two public listening sessions to gather public comment and input. Each session will focus on the recent submission of an application by Campbell County commissioners for the formation of a new Campbell County Community College District. Listening sessions are:

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2 to 4 p.m., Gillette College Campus, Pronghorn Center, 300 W. Sinclair, Gillette.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Central Wyoming College, Intertribal Center, rm. 116, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton.

Seating is limited. Those wishing to contribute can preregister for in person and virtual attendance online. Comments can still be submitted during the listening sessions via Zoom. Visit the commission website for complete details.

COVID safety protocols, including mandatory wearing of masks, are underway at all Wyoming colleges. All in-person attendees are asked to abide by posted safety requests.

The online comment period extends from October 9 to October 23. The commission will accept public written comments regarding the formation of the new college district. All are encouraged to do so through www.communitycolleges.wy.edu.

More information and complete details on the district formation process, opportunities to provide public comment and a timeline are available on the commission's website.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

