Longtime CEO Dowse retires from Special Olympics

Priscilla Dowse is retiring after more than 44 years with Special Olympics, the last 17 as CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming.

The board has selected Jennifer Haines as the new president and CEO, effective September 1.

Haines lives in Casper and is a 2001 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor of science degree in recreation and park management, with honors and distinction and a minor in sociology. Haines had experience in Pennsylvania as a behavior specialist, and a sports and fitness coordinator before moving to Casper to become the recreation supervisor for the City of Casper Recreation Division in 2007. Since moving to Casper, she has volunteered for Casper Youth Baseball, Casper Junior Football League, Casper Midget Football Association and C.A.S.P.E.R. Boys 4th/5th Grade Basketball.

“I am excited about my new role with Special Olympics Wyoming. I’m passionate about providing outstanding sports opportunities for our community, and I’m ready to lead the team effort in offering events and programs around the state of Wyoming. I’m especially looking forward to working with all of the amazing athletes who are the heart and soul of Special Olympics Wyoming,” Haines said in a release.