Love board book debuts October 15

For Casper children's author Casey Rislov, the COVID pandemic provided a chance to do something positive and collaborate with a talented group of locals.

The result is her new baby board book, "Love," out October 15.

We chatted with her about the project.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I've been writing since 2011 and I've had six books published since then, all in the children's genre. My "Rowdy Randy," book with Zak Pullen (2019) is a Buckaroo nominee from the Wyoming State Literacy Association and Wyoming State Library.

How was this project inspired by COVID? The biggest thing was all the negativity that was out there. We are all going through a difficult time and I'm just kind of putting positive vibes out there. All of my hardbacks have the same publisher, Book Bridge Press.

How did you decide on the Love verse, "Love is patient, love is kind..." from Corinthians (13:4-8) as your theme? I thought it fit perfect. It's so simple, those lines resonate with us and are good reminders for us every day. They are simple but powerful, universal, something everyone cam relate to.