Love board book debuts October 15

For Casper children's author Casey Rislov, the COVID pandemic provided a chance to do something positive and collaborate with a talented group of locals.
The result is her new baby board book, "Love," out October 15.
We chatted with her about the project.
Tell us a little bit about yourself. I've been writing since 2011 and I've had six books published since then, all in the children's genre. My "Rowdy Randy," book with Zak Pullen (2019) is a Buckaroo nominee from the Wyoming State Literacy Association and Wyoming State Library.
How was this project inspired by COVID? The biggest thing was all the negativity that was out there. We are all going through a difficult time and I'm just kind of putting positive vibes out there. All of my hardbacks have the same publisher, Book Bridge Press.
How did you decide on the Love verse, "Love is patient, love is kind..." from Corinthians (13:4-8) as your theme? I thought it fit perfect. It's so simple, those lines resonate with us and are good reminders for us every day. They are simple but powerful, universal, something everyone cam relate to.
You have an impressive local team. Talk about them. Jessica Sorensen took the photos. We used to work together at the Child Development Center and our kids go to the same school. I love her work, I thought it was perfect for this project. There is a whimsical touch to her photos and she was a good match for the project.
Jeremy Miller did videos for marketing the book. He came up to the mountain and took some videos while Jennifer was shooting. Chad Lore came up and his entire song can be viewed on YouTube under Casey Rislov Books. Those who buy the book will be able to download three songs of Chad's when they buy the book. One is for babies and toddlers that goes perfectly with the book. He did one with his sons that is nature sounds. And then he wrote this song about this owl who couldn't fly that little kids can dance to.
And you have merch as well? Peden's is doing shirts and totes. They will be available at Peden's and at the two book signings.
Tell us about the book signings. Wind City Book is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on October 17; Art 321 is 10 a.m. to noon on October 24. Chad Lore is coming to both of the book signings to perform those songs. There isn't very much room in a board book for inscriptions, but I'll be happy to sign them. I have a major distributor now so you'll be able to find the book anywhere. It's $7.95.
