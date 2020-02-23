Marriage, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Robert Dean Larson and Leah Rae Wiese
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Terry Don Thacker v. Anita Ann Thacker
- Curtis Craig Fortin v. Patricia Ann Fortin
- Matthew Lawrence Snyder v. Ashley Lynn Chassin
- Herbert Eugene Urban v. Marian Georgia Lanik
- Shawn Kelly Dorman v. Christopher Michael Dorman
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Feb. 9, 2020
Boy, Jase Nielson, to Brittney and Issac Zent, Casper
Feb. 10, 2020
Girl, Kennedi Gail, to Tiffany and Brandon Funk, Casper
Feb. 11, 2020
Girl, Ily Rose, to Chartess Arroyo and Ivan Twobulls, Casper
Girl, Skylar Jane, to Emilee and Ryan Wilm, Casper
Girl, Jessica Lynn Marie, to Elizabeth Townsend and Justin Pedersen, Casper
Feb. 12, 2020
Boy, Easton Robert, to Taryne and Robert Slinger, Casper
Girl, Ella Grace, to Elizabeth and Lee Erickson, Casper
Feb. 13, 2020
Boy, Caelan James, to Jacie Peden and Taylor Olson, Casper
Feb. 14, 2020
Boy, Maddox Franco, to Heather and Matt Hafner, Casper
Feb. 16, 2020
Girl, Lenix Lynn, to Kari Ward and Kathrine Acord, Casper
Feb. 17, 2020
Boy, Diesel, to Sonja Selby and Cody McCormick, Casper