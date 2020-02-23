You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage, divorces, births
View Comments

Marriage, divorces, births

{{featured_button_text}}

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Robert Dean Larson and Leah Rae Wiese

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Terry Don Thacker v. Anita Ann Thacker
  • Curtis Craig Fortin v. Patricia Ann Fortin
  • Matthew Lawrence Snyder v. Ashley Lynn Chassin
  • Herbert Eugene Urban v. Marian Georgia Lanik
  • Shawn Kelly Dorman v. Christopher Michael Dorman

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Feb. 9, 2020

Boy, Jase Nielson, to Brittney and Issac Zent, Casper

Feb. 10, 2020

Girl, Kennedi Gail, to Tiffany and Brandon Funk, Casper

Feb. 11, 2020

Girl, Ily Rose, to Chartess Arroyo and Ivan Twobulls, Casper

Girl, Skylar Jane, to Emilee and Ryan Wilm, Casper

Girl, Jessica Lynn Marie, to Elizabeth Townsend and Justin Pedersen, Casper

Feb. 12, 2020

Boy, Easton Robert, to Taryne and Robert Slinger, Casper

Girl, Ella Grace, to Elizabeth and Lee Erickson, Casper

Feb. 13, 2020

Boy, Caelan James, to Jacie Peden and Taylor Olson, Casper

Feb. 14, 2020

Boy, Maddox Franco, to Heather and Matt Hafner, Casper

Feb. 16, 2020

Girl, Lenix Lynn, to Kari Ward and Kathrine Acord, Casper

Feb. 17, 2020

Boy, Diesel, to Sonja Selby and Cody McCormick, Casper

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News