Marriages, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Ericka Lynn Hinton and Sara Rae Garland
- Arik Laurence Denning and April Rose Lubenow
- Todd Oakley Lancaster and Vikki Louise Swinyer
- David James Henricks Sr. and Rachelle Rae Redman
- Kirk William Lindsay and Pamela Joy Lynch
- Jeffrey William Elmore and Michelle Rene Bryant
- Lane Michael Dennison and Kimberly Allison Enders
- Devon Allan Olsen and Roselyn Ann Stanislawski
- Erick John Rhodenbaugh and Felicia Luisa Melendez
- Keith Douglas Schultes and Jennifer Lynn Townsend
- Andrew Scott Dickerson and Tiffany Kaylene Wambeke
- Dempsey Lee VanWormer and Shauna Marie Plunkett
- Justin Michael Henion and Tiffany Nicole Oldland
- James Andrew Burris and Susan Carol Easton
- Brandon Blake Miller and Alicia Joelle Allee
- Luke Paul Blaida and Kimberlee Alice Kinghorn
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Sept. 29, 2020
- Boy, Kasen Thomas, to Emily and Reed Rudkin, Casper
Sept. 30, 2020
- Boy, Ivan Kenneth, to Janelle and Neil Kaiser, Casper
- Boy, Spencer Wayne, to Michelle Ukele and Hunter Lyman, Casper
- Boy, Liam James, to Savannah McOmie and Tecumsen Perank, Casper
Oct. 1, 2020
- Boy, Hayden Rory, to Kimberly and Scott Rickabaugh, Casper
- Girl, Rilynn MaKayle, to Jayde and Lance Hladky, Casper
Oct. 2, 2020
- Girl, Mira, to Barbara and Challita Raffoul, Casper
Oct. 3, 2020
- Girl, Kinsley Opal Jean, to Natasha and Austin Lingo, Casper
Oct. 4, 2020
- Girl, Lilah Rain, to Brittney Towe, Casper
Oct. 5, 2020
- Girl, Tess Ellen, to Taylor and Dustin Griffin, Casper
