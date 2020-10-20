 Skip to main content
Marriages, births
MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Clinton Cole Dotson and Tessa Renee Hayes
  • Connor Matthwe Ginchereau and Lauren Taylor Sarnecki
  • Dustin Virgil Smith and Wannetta Chante Merrill
  • Thomas Wilfred Knapp and Melissa Arlene Peoples
  • Tyler Jo Schneible and Keanna Teal Shampang
  • Brenda Lee Tanfield and Connie Jean Wise

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Oct. 2, 2020

  • Girl, Izzabella Marie, to Breeann Redd and Reno Watson, Casper

Oct. 5, 2020

  • Girl, Ellie Winter, to Kaley and Keith Fulton, Glenrock

Oct. 6, 2020

  • Girl, Avery Faith, to Allyson Schroeder and Jason Reber, Casper

Oct. 7, 2020

  • Girl, Skadi Adalhaid, to Cheyenne DuBry and Richard Pfaff II, Casper
  • Boy, Raylan Dalton, to Lacey and Ethan DeBusk, Casper
  • Boy, Jaxson Lee, to Tiffany Stalkup and David Macias, Casper

Oct. 8, 2020

  • Girl, Kassandra Elizabeth, to Charity and Chandler Lobstein, Casper
  • Girl, Paisley Parker, to Makayla Iden and Ryne Paulson, Casper
  • Boy, Jaxen William, to Adya Deane, Casper
  • Girl, Kylie Ivy, to Wanda and Paul McCain, Casper

Oct. 9, 2020

  • Boy, Brennan Lee, to Marissa and Steven Bartolic, Casper
  • Girl, Eleanor Chevelle, to Memphis Hooper and Michael Kidwell, Casper

Oct. 10, 2020

  • Girl, Lakelyn Lauren, to Lisa and Shane Gamble, Casper

Oct. 11, 2020

  • Boy, Keenston Neil, to Kendra and Tyrel Blasingame, Casper
  • Boy, Jackson Shane, to Tabitha Weisz and Michael O’Neal, Casper
  • Boy, Miles Patrick, to Maya and Gabriel Mizell, Casper

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

