Marriages, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Sebastian Matthew Ehrler Sr., and Mirranda Faye Lyrae Craig
- Sean Gard Currah and Valerie Nicole Eshe
- Aaron Paul O'Hearn and Kendra Mercado
- Jason Aaron Crouch and Olivia Lea Donald
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Feb. 18, 2021
- Girl, Blakely Jean, to Sidney and Karson Burnett, Casper
Feb. 19, 2021
- Boy, Harrison Albert, to Shelley Price and Justin Saleeby, Casper
Feb. 22, 2021
- Girl, Lily-Ann Gail, to Brittany McDowell and Justin Martz, Casper
- Boy, Kevonne Jordan, to Makenzie Helms, Casper
Feb. 23, 2021
- Girl, Kierstyn Jayne, to Kylee Pietrzak, Casper
Feb. 24, 2021
- Boy, Nehemiah Luke, to Liberty Means and DeAngelo de Moulin, Casper
Feb. 25, 2021
- Boy, Nova Grizz, to Tobynn Spurlin and David Doshier, Casper
- Boy, Madox Jack, to Amanda and Cole Salisbury, Casper
- Boy, Walker Reece, to Alecia and Brenton Mitchell, Casper
Feb. 26, 2021
- Girl, Freya Astrid Jade, to Shelbi and Christian Griffin, Casper
- Girl, Arleyane Jean, to Mary Sutton, Casper
Feb. 27, 2021
- Boy, Huxley Finn, to Emily Alleman and Justin Juarez, Casper