Marriages, births
Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Marvin Edward Hatcher and Brandi Lee Reutzel
  • Jesus Esteban Barbosa Jr., and Alethea Ibau Oiterong
  • Mathew Christopher Archibeque and Heather Ashley Jones
  • Jason Alden Johnson and Mikki Jean M. May Burman
  • Joseph Emanuel Vlastos and Carol Jo Sloan Vlastos
  • Zachary Allen Michael and Katelyn Elaine Priddy
  • Russell Eugene Winslow and Amanda Diane Mench

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Feb. 1, 2021

  • Girl, Brooks Gabrielle, to Carole and Christopher Jackson, Casper

Feb. 2, 2021

  • Girl, Octavia Jane, to Charlie Ogle, Casper

Feb. 3, 2021

  • Boy, Archer James, to Megan and John Pokallus, Casper

Feb. 4, 2021

  • Girl, Anora Mae, to Kara and Grant Anderson, Casper
  • Boy, Otto McCoy, to Whitney Carlson-Petersen and Bryan Petersen, Casper
  • Girl, Elliotte Irene, to Anna and Brian Burton, Casper
  • Boy, Mateo Lucas, to Alyssa and Omar Enriquez, Casper
