Marriages, births
MARRIAGES

Marriages, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Johnathan Adam Herdt and Angela Ann Zambai
  • Dylan Levi Wimber and Dana Marie Goin
  • D’Koda Joshua Geer and Miriam Elizabeth Sutphin
  • Paul Caleb Jozwik and Kaitlyn Ashley Archuleta
  • Daniel Ray Casados and Nichole Lee Martin

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

April 27, 2020

Boy, Cooper Elliot, to Shelby and Ben McMillan, Casper

April 28, 2020

Boy, Jayce Matthew, to Laïzée Vande Voorde and Christian Farley, Casper

Boy, Kaysen Lee, to Melissia and Dan Beall, Casper

Boy, Kellen Lane, to Robin and Robert Torres, Casper

Boy, Lincoln Donald, to Roxanne and Ryen DeClue, Casper

Boy, Ace Mitchell, to Kayla and Scott Atack, Casper

April 29, 2020

Boy, Levi Dean, to Tracie and Andrew Parsell, Casper

Girl, Layne Marie, to Kelsey and Chris Fayville, Evansville

April 30, 2020

Girl, Lillyanna Margarte, to Jailey and Ronald Warner Jr., Casper

Boy, Divine Orion-Isaac, to Alicia Wass and Jerry Bournes, Casper

May 1, 2020

Boy, Jaxtyn Hendrix, to Brieanna Giubbini and Austin Diaz, Casper

Boy, Zyren Craig Thomas, to Aubrey Benbo and Tristan Meyers, Casper

May 2, 2020

Girl, Harley-Quinn Storm, to Myria Baker, Casper

Twin girls, Ellen Ruth and Lorraine Marie, to Erin and Ken Miech, Casper

May 3, 2020

Boy, Logan James, to Cassandra Rook and Daniel Murray, Casper

May 4, 2020

Boy, Elliot Victor Lee, to Alexis Hartman and Jeremiah Maes, Casper

Boy, Finley Laurence, to Ondrea and Kasey Franklin, Casper

Girl, Malaya Brielle, to Mya Johnson and Jaren Brown, Casper

Girl, Hadley Parker, to Brooke and Jordan Wilmes, Casper

May 5, 2020

Boy, Muluchi Grant, to Jenna and Matthew Gallagher Jr., Casper

Boy, Cullen James, to Melissa and Cliff Miech, Casper

Girl, Keira Grace, to Kimberly and James Fagan, Casper

May 6, 2020

Boy, Jack Ray, to Kyra and Kyle Dike, Casper

Girl, Brixon Suzanne, to Jami and Grant Rogers, Casper

May 8, 2020

Boy, JJ Aaron, to Josie and Jacob Roberts, Glenrock

Boy, Logan James, to Verena and Brendan Eberhardt, Casper

May 11, 2020

Girl, Londyn Lee, to Julie and Ethan O’Connell, Casper

Girl, Rielegh, to Emily Spence and Joe Schneider, Casper

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

