Marriages, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Johnathan Adam Herdt and Angela Ann Zambai
- Dylan Levi Wimber and Dana Marie Goin
- D’Koda Joshua Geer and Miriam Elizabeth Sutphin
- Paul Caleb Jozwik and Kaitlyn Ashley Archuleta
- Daniel Ray Casados and Nichole Lee Martin
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
April 27, 2020
Boy, Cooper Elliot, to Shelby and Ben McMillan, Casper
April 28, 2020
Boy, Jayce Matthew, to Laïzée Vande Voorde and Christian Farley, Casper
Boy, Kaysen Lee, to Melissia and Dan Beall, Casper
Boy, Kellen Lane, to Robin and Robert Torres, Casper
Boy, Lincoln Donald, to Roxanne and Ryen DeClue, Casper
Boy, Ace Mitchell, to Kayla and Scott Atack, Casper
April 29, 2020
Boy, Levi Dean, to Tracie and Andrew Parsell, Casper
Girl, Layne Marie, to Kelsey and Chris Fayville, Evansville
April 30, 2020
Girl, Lillyanna Margarte, to Jailey and Ronald Warner Jr., Casper
Boy, Divine Orion-Isaac, to Alicia Wass and Jerry Bournes, Casper
May 1, 2020
Boy, Jaxtyn Hendrix, to Brieanna Giubbini and Austin Diaz, Casper
Boy, Zyren Craig Thomas, to Aubrey Benbo and Tristan Meyers, Casper
May 2, 2020
Girl, Harley-Quinn Storm, to Myria Baker, Casper
Twin girls, Ellen Ruth and Lorraine Marie, to Erin and Ken Miech, Casper
May 3, 2020
Boy, Logan James, to Cassandra Rook and Daniel Murray, Casper
May 4, 2020
Boy, Elliot Victor Lee, to Alexis Hartman and Jeremiah Maes, Casper
Boy, Finley Laurence, to Ondrea and Kasey Franklin, Casper
Girl, Malaya Brielle, to Mya Johnson and Jaren Brown, Casper
Girl, Hadley Parker, to Brooke and Jordan Wilmes, Casper
May 5, 2020
Boy, Muluchi Grant, to Jenna and Matthew Gallagher Jr., Casper
Boy, Cullen James, to Melissa and Cliff Miech, Casper
Girl, Keira Grace, to Kimberly and James Fagan, Casper
May 6, 2020
Boy, Jack Ray, to Kyra and Kyle Dike, Casper
Girl, Brixon Suzanne, to Jami and Grant Rogers, Casper
May 8, 2020
Boy, JJ Aaron, to Josie and Jacob Roberts, Glenrock
Boy, Logan James, to Verena and Brendan Eberhardt, Casper
May 11, 2020
Girl, Londyn Lee, to Julie and Ethan O’Connell, Casper
Girl, Rielegh, to Emily Spence and Joe Schneider, Casper
