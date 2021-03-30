 Skip to main content
Marriages, births
Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Edwin Jesus Saenz Enriquez and Cortni Marie Alvarado
  • Joseph Wayne DeGraw and Alicia Rose Phelps
  • Ryan Austin Cane and Kylie Rae Sander
  • Orville Jay Holder and Tonya Jean Nichols
  • Rick Allen Ketchum and Helen Ann Schmidt
  • Randy Leigh Rosato and Kayla Ann Eck
  • Elijah Miguel Geddie and Michelle Rae Compston
  • Daniel Colby Matthews and Tara Lynn McKeen
  • Zaccery Cane Johnston and Raven Marie Metcalf

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

March 15, 2021

  • Twin girl and boy, Talia Quinn and Tate Grant, to Danielle and Freddie Smidt, Casper

March 16, 2021

  • Boy, Ezra Joseph, to Rebekah and Joshua Parke, Casper
  • Girl, Lyla SidneyGrace, to Delia and Ethan Applegate, Casper
  • Boy, Enzo James, to Shyanne Helling and Corey Rissler, Casper
  • Girl, Marianah Carmella Mae, to Tonia Abeyta and Antonio Jeremiah Jr., Casper

March 17, 2021

  • Boy, Jensen William, to Kristin and Darian Rush, Casper
  • Boy, Jamesen Anthony, to Delenah and Jordan Graves, Casper

March 18, 2021

  • Girl, Olivia Maelynn, to Stephanie Reed and Edward McComas, Casper

March 19, 2021

  • Girl, Ember Camille, to Crystal Hoffman and Jed Odermann, Casper
  • Boy, Easton Wrangler, to Abigail and Preston McLagan, Casper

March 20, 2021

  • Boy, Jaxon Thomas, to Amber and James Hoover, Evansville

March 21, 2021

  • Girl, Adler Eileen, to Jordyn and Dylan Wisroth, Casper
