Marriages, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Kiya Andrew Guseman and Amber Rose Mevissen
- Jesse Ryan Gebhardt and Kimberly Hope Heid
- Geno Anthony Munoz and Meadow Rose Dimas
- Gasvin Eric Neimeyer and Tiffanie Kay Moyer
- Gerald Allan Cox and Cynthia Louine Hutchinson
- Kasey Charles Guenther and Jessica Lynn Dresser
- Mark Allen McMurray and Samantha Mari White
- Robert Joseph Veal and Ashley Nicole Davis
- Erick Joseph Pivik and Tiana Jo Hamilton
- Tyrel Neil Blasingame and Kendra Breann Martin
- Alexander Daniel Green and Miranda Gail Wall
- Travis Arlen Staszak and Halie Marie Lacy
- Marco Antonio Alvarado Malagon and Julia Marina Zapata Pelaez
- Mitch Daniel Weigel and Brianne Deelee Brasher
- Kenneth Lee Spence and Samantha Denise Duran
- David Earl Shields and Cody Lou Taubert
- Talha Habib Soomro and Courtney Paige Minsaas
- David Eugene Edgerson Jr., and Amber Anne Marie Shepherd
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Aug. 16, 2020
- Girl, Kenzleigh Raylene, to Tyffani and Jordan Fenton, Casper
Aug. 17, 2020
- Boy, Travis Layne, to Caitlin Waltemath, Casper
- Girl, Everleigh Faith, to Kaylee and Chad Trautman, Casper
Aug. 18, 2020
- Boy, Baylor Ray, to McKenzie and Kyle Frederick, Evansville
- Boy, Colt Thomas, to Taylor and Chase Lewis, Casper
- Girl, Aurora Grace, to Brean Fellon and Cyral Callender III, Casper
Aug. 19, 2020
- Girl, Yioneli Yaretzí, to Jazmine Jimenez-Laris and Sergio Alberto Martinez-Martinez, Casper
- Boy, Maxwell Montgomery, to Cody Fritz and Tommy Roberts, Casper
Aug. 20, 2020
- Boy, Leo William, to Ayla and Jordan Kottwitz, Casper
Aug. 23, 2020
- Girl, Rosemarie LeeAnn, to Machaela Mann and Jesse Jensen, Casper
Aug. 24, 2020
- Boy, Evander Lucas, to Michele Martin and Conner Fritz, Casper
Aug. 25, 2020
- Girl, Sam LeeAnn, to Sierra Garcia, Casper
- Girl, Lyra Jade, to Ruth Santistevan and Micheal Capshaw, Casper
- Boy, Zayne Matthew, to Elora Estes, Casper
- Boy, Macklin Bryant, to Bree and Dan Uresk, Casper
- Boy, Anson James, to Aleah Kroge, Casper
- Boy, Leo Todd, to Zayvion Biggs and Christopher Thomas, Casper
Aug. 26, 2020
- Girl, Natalie, to Melissa and Daniel Walker, Casper
Aug. 28, 2020
- Girl, RyeLynn Sahory, to Rashal Williams and Jonathan Aleman, Casper
- Girl, Dailyn Alessia, to Elsa Morales and Alberto Linares, Casper
Aug. 29, 2020
- Girl, Hayden Grace, to Brandi and David Peres, Casper
