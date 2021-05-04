Marriages, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- David Michel Ondriezek and Cynthia Margaret Butler
- Tyler James Eickholt and Emily Lauren Brameier
- Thomas Glen Pederson and Melissa Darlene Lewis
- Tyler Allen Heatley and Natalie Capre Joseph Peek
- John Anthony Kornkven and Kilty Leigh Brown
- Tadd Harold Steffensmeier and Desirae Ellen Lonebear Garcia
- Calvin Friedrich Speth and Danae Kristine Parker
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court’s office.
- Tina Marie Coley v. Michael Kent Coley
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
April 12, 2021
- Boy, Quentin Jordan, to Sara and Alec Wood, Casper
April 13, 2021
- Girl, Anna Marie, to Lisa and Christian Preus, Casper
April 14, 2021
- Boy, Tucker Noel, to Savannah Hawkins, Casper
April 15, 2021
- Girl, Meris Lillian, to Sarah and Collin Rudkin, Casper
- Boy, Captain Daren, to Allyn and Desmond Bennion, Casper
April 16, 2021
- Boy, Martin Xavier, to Nicole and Brian Boner, Douglas
- Boy, Kosen Richard, to Chelsea and Kale Deminck, Casper
- Girl, Zoe Louise, to Joanne and Elie Fahed, Casper
April 19, 2021
- Boy, Kyler Andrew, to Lacey and Timothy Dugan, Casper
April 20, 2021
- Boy, Ryder A-Dean, to Brittany LaPlatney and Daniel Purdin, Casper
- Girl, Maeleigh Skye, to Leanna and Sean Beaugureau, Casper
- Girl, Afton Marie, to Krista and Christopher Denman, Casper
- Boy, Bridger Francis, to Kaylee and Andrew Brus, Casper
April 21, 2021
- Boy, Clinton Edward, to Elizabeth Liebelt and Nicholas Nock, Casper
April 22, 2021
- Girl, Emery Jean, to Alexy Johnson, Casper
- Boy, Lucas Lloyd, to Katelyn Hope, Casper
- Boy, Wade Albert, to Ashley and Ty Frost, Casper
- Boy, Augustus Crue, to Kellee and Wyatt Kammerer, Casper
- Girl, Isabella Marie, to Kristen and Landen Whipple, Casper
- Boy, Liam Allen, to Olivia and Tyler Mason, Casper
April 23, 2021
- Boy, Micah Colin, to Chloe and Ethen Jozwik, Casper
April 24, 2021
- Girl, Loretta Lee, to Felicity Hall and Stephen Koch, Casper
April 25, 2021
- Boy, Theodore Scott, to Trisha and Jesse Butcher, Casper
- Boy, Koelsen Scott, to Natelee Huyser and Austin Carrell, Casper
April 26, 2021
- Boy, Elias Curtis, to Megan Reeves and Michael Dunker, Riverton