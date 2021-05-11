Marriages, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Dallas Wayne Martinez and Brittnee Nichole Palmer
- Jacob Alan Summers and Megan Victoria Adams
- Aldric Ray Hamilton and Rachel Nicole Livengood
- William Edward Beadle III and Janie Mae Marie McDaniel
- Brian Craig Nolte and Wendy Marie Fare
- Edward Dee Mouser Jr., and Alexandria Atchley Michaela Cummins
- Brett Eldon Wolsey and Britta Jane Crawford
- Justin Andrew Dvorak and Billie-Jean Marie McMillan
- Robert Michael Gonzalez and Daycia Mardee Kohl
- Robert William Bousquet and Christina Marie Schaffer
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
April 27, 2021
- Girl, Ember Marie, to Emily and James Riggs, Casper
- Boy, Sawyer Dennis, to Sara and Dalton Portwine, Kaycee
April 28, 2021
- Girl, Chloe Sloan, to Brittney Melton and Joshua Capshaw, Casper
- Boy, Cason Lee, to Angela and Christopher Holder, Casper
May 1, 2021
- Boy, Reino James, to Lauren and Erik Hiipakka, Casper
- Girl, Persephone Brooke, to Chelsea Vangorder and Benito Vann IV, Casper
- Boy, Samuel James, to Rimma Scott and Steven Polito, Casper