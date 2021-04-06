 Skip to main content
Marriages, births
Marriages, births

Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Steven Brent Corkill and Bridgit Leann Hort
  • Ricardo Dennis Walker Jr., and Joy Anna Lion
  • Kristopher Sean Edward Perritt and Tara Elizabeth Rose
  • Scott Benjamin Hatcher and Rachel Evelyn Yauney
  • Jacob Anthony Cane and Jessica Nicole Green
  • Michael Clay Dollins and Cari Ann Cole

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

March 23, 2021

  • Boy, Bodhi Quinn, to Sara and Zach Pendleton, Casper
  • Girl, Allyvia Louise, to Allysa and Thomas Dorsey, Casper

March 24, 2021

  • Boy, Santino, to Delicia and Juan Lopez, Casper

March 25, 2021

  • Twin boy and girl, Westly Cooke and Willow Irene, to Angela Bell and Shane Brauchie, Casper

March 26, 2021

  • Boy, Abel Wayne, to Autum and Jayce Spencer, Casper
  • Twin girls, Vayola Lynn and Lydia Jayne, to Courtney Ford and Brandon Christmas, Casper

March 27, 2021

  • Girl, Esmae Nicole, to Destinee Pabst and Riley Hicks, Casper

March 28, 2021

  • Boy, Kyzer Lane, to Coveney Roberts and Bryce Garner, Casper
  • Girl, Astrid Valerie, to Trinity Means and Armando Deatz, Casper
