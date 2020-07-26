You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

Joshua Serafin Franklin and Samantha Ruth Degroot

Nicholas Wayne Hall and Wendolyn Harris

Joshua William Grube and Megan Elizabeth McKay

Joel Riely McMillan and Chelsea Ann Cook

Timothy Leigh Quinn and Christina Marie Quinn

Rick Michael Carper and Chelcey Brooke Bryan

Casey Brett Long and Michelle Renee Schanck

Jonathan Tate Ross and Amanda Rose Baird

Alfred V. Cheney and Margaret Hiatt Hein

Ronald Ray Belt and Marie Annette Hayford

David Lee Sorick and Brandi Lynn Eckman

Virgilio Ali Riquetti Jacquez and Tiffany Tendle McPherson-Jordan

Jaime Michael Jones and Jamie Danielle Durand

Jared Dustin Bell and Mickale Jane Isca

Rebecca Lee Schuler and Morryah Collin McCurdy

Jacob Seth Lozier and Carrie Nadine Zeimet

Riley Felix Krassin and Mattie Kay Hepp

Triston Michael Spears-Imholte and Riah Crocker Hollis

Donald Lee Miller Jr., and Deeann Jessica Estes

Joshua Erin Perrine and Carrie Justine Gasseling

Chris Alan Henry and Huldah Rose Weeg

Morris Alan Colvin and Melissa Ann Marmon

Bradley James Romero and Jessica Summer Anderson

Colton Lee Condelario and Paige Lynn Bishop

Joshua William McCullough and Tirzah Jeaninne Collins

Bryan Christopher Junge and Taylor Lynn Popilek

Troy Dean Blakeman and Barbara Marie Williams

Ethan Wesley Mesecher and Sydney Laura Johnson

Daniel Scott Maxwell and Samantha Alyss Maxfield

Timothy Logan Coursen and Alexis Louise Gluyas

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

Carol Cutler v. Frederick Cutler

Nurieh Zarrin Glasgow v. Travis Don Glasgow

Michele Renee Devoss v. John Roy Devoss

Briley Shantell Lantis v. Aaron Leigh Lantis

Erica Danielle Elliott v. Randy Louis Elliott

Georgia Rae Frank v. Cortney Allan Frank

Rachel Ann Porter v. Christopher Allen Porter

Maranda J. Sanchez v. Michael W. Sanchez

Katherine L. Phifer v. David Blaine Phifer

Dustin James Mayhew v. Megan Shea Mayhew

Sarah Jane Weikum v. Raymond Anthony Matas

Stephanie Allen v. Chad Allen

Drew Alan Hansford v. Karolyn Marilou Hansford

Dustin Aaron Proudfoot v. Krista Victoria Proudfoot

Elisabeth Erin Gross v. Kenneth Mark Gross jr.

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

July 4 , 2020Girl, Kimber Grace, to Teryn Ramsey and Braiden Brondeen-Weinmeister, Casper

July 6, 2020Girl, Aurora Faye, to Savannah and Joseph Hernandez, Casper

Girl, Layla Tahirih, to Lacey and Louard Crumbaugh IV, Casper

July 7, 2020Boy, Colton Joseph, to Michelle Schebler and Joseph Polzer, Casper

Boy, Sorin Rain, to Zabrina Johnson and Douglas McMillan, Casper

Boy, Theodore Russell, to Brianna and Caleb Bartosh, Casper

July 8, 2020Girl, Serenah Loyalty, to Billie Gingrich and Sandy Chavez Jr., Casper

Boy, Matthias Rowen, to Alicia and Zaccariah Nab, Casper

July 9, 2020Girl, Melia Jayde, to Shala and Dallas Brown, Casper

Girl, Berklie Joy, to Autumn and Charles Gwynn, Casper

July 10, 2020Girl, Luna Skinner, to Autumn Boyle and James Skinner, Casper

Girl, Madelyn Marie, to Kimberly Noe and Jordan Graham, Casper

Girl, Ava Kay, to Kaylie and Adam Rodriguez, Casper

July 11, 2020

Girl, Haven Aries, to Haley and Tabon Peterson, Casper

Girl, Brixley Sophia, to Dallas McIntosh, Casper

Boy, Westin Cain, to Stacey Maldonado, Casper

July 14, 2020

Boy, Kasen Gray, to Kaith Johnson, Casper

Girl, Pyper Eliane, to Jessica Myles and Christopher Noah, Casper

Girl, Amelia, to Samantha Boatman and Dalton Holt, Casper

July 15, 2020Boy, England Irie, to Taymi Walker and Dewayne Burton, Casper

July 16, 2020Boy, Theo James, to Amanda and Andrew Williams, Douglas

Boy, Adrian Kealaulaokekauhouikeloa, to Briana Halemanu-Harrold and Kenneth Harrold, Casper

Girl, Lydia Isla, to Toni and Marcus Simpson, Casper

Boy, Logan Lee, to Monica and Aaron Money, Casper

July 17, 2020

Girl, Sarah Jean, to Dana and Ethan Pippin, Casper

July 18, 2020

Girl, Ariella Ailene, to Javay and Joe McVey, Casper

Boy, Declan Jameson, to Laura and Cody Murray, Casper

July 19, 2020Boy, Ryder Drew Ainsworth Cole, to Breanna Shahinian, Casper

