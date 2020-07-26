Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
Joshua Serafin Franklin and Samantha Ruth Degroot
Nicholas Wayne Hall and Wendolyn Harris
Joshua William Grube and Megan Elizabeth McKay
Joel Riely McMillan and Chelsea Ann Cook
Timothy Leigh Quinn and Christina Marie Quinn
Rick Michael Carper and Chelcey Brooke Bryan
Casey Brett Long and Michelle Renee Schanck
Jonathan Tate Ross and Amanda Rose Baird
Alfred V. Cheney and Margaret Hiatt Hein
Ronald Ray Belt and Marie Annette Hayford
David Lee Sorick and Brandi Lynn Eckman
Virgilio Ali Riquetti Jacquez and Tiffany Tendle McPherson-Jordan
Jaime Michael Jones and Jamie Danielle Durand
Jared Dustin Bell and Mickale Jane Isca
Rebecca Lee Schuler and Morryah Collin McCurdy
Jacob Seth Lozier and Carrie Nadine Zeimet
Riley Felix Krassin and Mattie Kay Hepp
Triston Michael Spears-Imholte and Riah Crocker Hollis
Donald Lee Miller Jr., and Deeann Jessica Estes
Joshua Erin Perrine and Carrie Justine Gasseling
Chris Alan Henry and Huldah Rose Weeg
Morris Alan Colvin and Melissa Ann Marmon
Bradley James Romero and Jessica Summer Anderson
Colton Lee Condelario and Paige Lynn Bishop
Joshua William McCullough and Tirzah Jeaninne Collins
Bryan Christopher Junge and Taylor Lynn Popilek
Troy Dean Blakeman and Barbara Marie Williams
Ethan Wesley Mesecher and Sydney Laura Johnson
Daniel Scott Maxwell and Samantha Alyss Maxfield
Timothy Logan Coursen and Alexis Louise Gluyas
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
Carol Cutler v. Frederick Cutler
Nurieh Zarrin Glasgow v. Travis Don Glasgow
Michele Renee Devoss v. John Roy Devoss
Briley Shantell Lantis v. Aaron Leigh Lantis
Erica Danielle Elliott v. Randy Louis Elliott
Georgia Rae Frank v. Cortney Allan Frank
Rachel Ann Porter v. Christopher Allen Porter
Maranda J. Sanchez v. Michael W. Sanchez
Katherine L. Phifer v. David Blaine Phifer
Dustin James Mayhew v. Megan Shea Mayhew
Sarah Jane Weikum v. Raymond Anthony Matas
Stephanie Allen v. Chad Allen
Drew Alan Hansford v. Karolyn Marilou Hansford
Dustin Aaron Proudfoot v. Krista Victoria Proudfoot
Elisabeth Erin Gross v. Kenneth Mark Gross jr.
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
July 4 , 2020Girl, Kimber Grace, to Teryn Ramsey and Braiden Brondeen-Weinmeister, Casper
July 6, 2020Girl, Aurora Faye, to Savannah and Joseph Hernandez, Casper
Girl, Layla Tahirih, to Lacey and Louard Crumbaugh IV, Casper
July 7, 2020Boy, Colton Joseph, to Michelle Schebler and Joseph Polzer, Casper
Boy, Sorin Rain, to Zabrina Johnson and Douglas McMillan, Casper
Boy, Theodore Russell, to Brianna and Caleb Bartosh, Casper
July 8, 2020Girl, Serenah Loyalty, to Billie Gingrich and Sandy Chavez Jr., Casper
Boy, Matthias Rowen, to Alicia and Zaccariah Nab, Casper
July 9, 2020Girl, Melia Jayde, to Shala and Dallas Brown, Casper
Girl, Berklie Joy, to Autumn and Charles Gwynn, Casper
July 10, 2020Girl, Luna Skinner, to Autumn Boyle and James Skinner, Casper
Girl, Madelyn Marie, to Kimberly Noe and Jordan Graham, Casper
Girl, Ava Kay, to Kaylie and Adam Rodriguez, Casper
July 11, 2020
Girl, Haven Aries, to Haley and Tabon Peterson, Casper
Girl, Brixley Sophia, to Dallas McIntosh, Casper
Boy, Westin Cain, to Stacey Maldonado, Casper
July 14, 2020
Boy, Kasen Gray, to Kaith Johnson, Casper
Girl, Pyper Eliane, to Jessica Myles and Christopher Noah, Casper
Girl, Amelia, to Samantha Boatman and Dalton Holt, Casper
July 15, 2020Boy, England Irie, to Taymi Walker and Dewayne Burton, Casper
July 16, 2020Boy, Theo James, to Amanda and Andrew Williams, Douglas
Boy, Adrian Kealaulaokekauhouikeloa, to Briana Halemanu-Harrold and Kenneth Harrold, Casper
Girl, Lydia Isla, to Toni and Marcus Simpson, Casper
Boy, Logan Lee, to Monica and Aaron Money, Casper
July 17, 2020
Girl, Sarah Jean, to Dana and Ethan Pippin, Casper
July 18, 2020
Girl, Ariella Ailene, to Javay and Joe McVey, Casper
Boy, Declan Jameson, to Laura and Cody Murray, Casper
July 19, 2020Boy, Ryder Drew Ainsworth Cole, to Breanna Shahinian, Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!