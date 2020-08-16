You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Elijah Cole Miller and Kayla Noel McGee
  • Frank Jared Baker and Jamie Nicole Gellerman
  • Juston Allen Gregory and Whitney Rayele Sebesta
  • Zacharie Lee Engberg and Chloe Myree Sale
  • Trenton Lain Carr and Alexis Marie Strom
  • James Michael Douglas and Tiffany Breann Payne
  • David Kurtis Mayer and Mackenzie Anne Stirling
  • Cody Allen Hessler and Jessica Lorraine Barrera
  • Kevin Shane Tiller and Amanda Leigh Sanchez
  • Robert Allen Nickerson and Melanie Marie Gomez
  • Justin Michael Fink and Linda Kay Osborne
  • Jeffrey James Reid and Alaceia Suzanne McMurry-Davis
  • Austin Perry Elliott and Danielle Lorraine Gage
  • Thomas Whitney James and Mary Christine Tomlinson
  • Michael Jon Miller Jr., and Alexa Madison Meeboer
  • Rudy Alexander Perez-Perez and Norma Esperanza Guillen Galeano
  • Chase Allen Cleaver and Deborah Diane Layne
  • Samuel David Rodgers and Abbigail Jo Faxon
  • Gregory James Jarrard and Christine Ann Williamson
  • Caleb George Walker and Virginia Elaine Moss
  • Richard Austin Hinchey and Marissa Johnna Dockter

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Chelsea Elizabeth Brannam v. Eric George Brannam
  • Luke Remmen Ginsbach v. Emily Rose Ginsbach
  • Linda Janski v. John Janski
  • Steven Marshall Monteleone v. Shelly Ann Monteleone
  • Victoria Carr v. Rocky Williams Carr
  • Christy Lara Johnston v. Joseph Alan Johnston
  • Amanda Julie Harnack v. Clint John Harnack
  • Sheila Kay McMurdo v. Russell James McMurdo
  • Ronni Lea Williams v. Darrick Maurice Williams
  • Toshia Marie Pfefferle v. Jeffery Carl Pfefferle
  • Jennifer Kaye Baros v. Steven Timothy Baros

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Aug. 4, 2020

  • Girl, Taylee Ann, to Tyolena Allen and Tyler Soper, Casper at 2 p.m.
  • Boy, Jaime Michael, to Kody Cartwright and Cody Lawson, Casper
  • Girl, Freya Sosa, to Lynn Johnson and Miguel Sosa, Casper
  • Boy, Chasyn Jax, to Taylor and Alexander Higby, Casper

Aug. 5, 2020

  • Girl, Ella Irene Rose, to Adrielle Houser and Andrew Peterson, Casper
  • Girl, Hazel Marrie Landen, to Ambrosha Shreve, Casper

Aug. 6, 2020

  • Girl, Hudson Edward, to Erin and Ty Werges, Casper
  • Girl, Kaylynn Wilma Lorraine, to Britney and Jacob Kleiner, Casper
  • Boy, Fredrick Leo, to Christine Lee and Fredrick Gossman, Casper

Aug. 7, 2020

  • Girl, Icelynn Whitney Marie, to Adrianna Silva and Austin O’Brien, Casper

Aug. 8, 2020

  • Girl, Harlow Mae, to Anessia and Joe Scott, Casper

Aug. 9, 2020

  • Boy, Lorenzo, to Shandi Nacota, Casper
  • Boy, Armando Troy, to Nicole Cottrell and Troy Dunbar, Casper

Aug. 10, 2020

Boy, Nash James, to Whitney Brown and Colby Foreman, Casper

