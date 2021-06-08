Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Kyle Jacob Sorensen and Kaitlynne Renee Heyer
- Ryan Lee Edward Hosey and Mackenzie Marie Altaffer
- Dennis Bloodworth and Samantha Tenepere Cuaderno
- Michael James Everding and Jackie Anne Branscom
- Max William Renton and Sierra Monique Galicia
- Andrew Thomas Howe and Nicole Lyn Vetter
- Robert Phillip Pike and Marilyn Louise Behm
- Sean Eric Patterson and Michelle R. Harvey
- Matthew Lee Mosteller and Jodie Lynn Gillette
- John Patrick Hashman and Kimberly Kay Vock
- Tyler Christian Eitel and Jade Lynn Haar
- Carson Alan Averill and Katherine Lynn Schulz
- Jorge Gabriel Rios Lopez Sainz and Chelsea Lyn Patches
- Ross Edwin Diehl and Natalie Korrin Smith
- Jackie Ray Conn and Debbie Lynn Rowland
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County District Court and released as public record by the Clerk of District Court in Casper.
- Dena Marie Bravata v. Douglas Lawrence Patterson
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
May 24, 2021
- Girl, Elaina Carolyn, to Emily Balfour and John King, Casper
- Girl, Logan Kelly, to Cody Taubert and David Shields, Casper
- Boy, Eli Wilder, to Hannah and Zachery Dillon, Casper
May 25, 2021
- Girl, BobbiJo Marie, to Dakota and Brandon Sipp, Casper
May 26, 2021
- Girl, Wrenn Denise, to Taylor Munsell and Dylan Schneider, Casper
May 27, 2021
- Boy, Poseidon Michael, to Leve Schlotterbeck and Triton Teske, Casper
May 28, 2021
- Boy, Raiden Michael Scott, to Zoey Ruskanen and Michael Mills, Casper
- Boy, Waylon Outlaw, to Brielle and Joseph Wynn, Casper