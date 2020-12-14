Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Peter Ponce III and Trevor Todd Duquette
- Robert Allen Watt III and Kristin Ann Meznarich
- Newton James Starr and Jessica Jane Walsh
- Joseph Mohatt Hurdle and Kylie Anne Griffee
- Mickey Matthew Miller and Denise Marie Carroll-Miller
- John William Robinson and Ireland Christine Heinze
- James Anthony Stengel and Christine Donelle Ollila
- Daniel Tomas Ooka and Natalie Sue Lallatin
Divorces
CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court.
- Melissa Norae Souza v. Eric Scott Souza
- Alexis Lee Anderson v. Casey Ray Anderson
- Sandra Sue Turner v. Richard Barth Turner
- Deena Christine Ludtke v. Justin Ludtke
- Mckala Jadine Romey v. Catherine Rose Romey
- Caryn Mae Bakkala v. Patrick Richard Bakkala
- Matthew Ryan Mcgraw v. Bethany Starlene Tyner
- Crystal Lynn Wiggins v. Roean Grover Wiggins Jr.
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Nov. 29, 2020
- Girl, Oakley Sharon, to Erica Kraft, Casper
Dec. 1, 2020
- Girl, Adalynn Rae, to Kelsey Yeaman and Brian Skiles, Casper
- Boy, Kieran Robert, to Sarah Weikum and Trevor Woodward, Casper
Dec. 2, 2020
- Boy, Wyat Joseph, to Samantha and Philip Erickson, Casper
- Boy, Crew James, to Veronica and Kyle Riggs, Casper
Dec. 3, 2020
- Girl, Antonina Jeanne, to Sterling Ramirez and Antonio Jurado III, Casper
- Boy, Theodore Andrew, to Jessica and Joshua Adams, Casper
Dec. 5, 2020
- Boy, Koen Ray, to Preslee and Cody Cagle, Casper
- Girl, Raven Amber, to Hailey Terzich and Dominic Sanford, Casper
Dec. 7, 2020
- Boy, Christian Octabio, to Shyanne and Santiego Longtine, Casper
- Girl, Noah Elizabeth, to Keria Murray and Damian Pinkley, Casper
- Boy, Easton Cash, to Faith and Alexander Collver, Casper
