Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — Thes licensse were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Christopher Shane Rake and Brenna Bee Noble
- George Michael Culver and Ally Lynn Loveland
- Jeffrey Steven Cole and Ashlie Ann Davies
- Jonathan Carter Mellema and Ashlyn Suzanne Coulson
- Teresa Briane Washut and Mikaela Marie Piasecki
- Gerard William Mannion and Kaitlin Patricia LaFreniere
- Gregory Russell Hickey II and Shayha Marie Obert
- Ernie Joe Carpenter and Fay Delight Hall
- Joseph Alfred Porter Jr., and Nicole Leigh Nielsen
- David Allen Mattson and Karen Louise Lively
- Paul Richard Lobdell and Jessica Karen Sowerby
- Jared Waine Wilson and Ambrosia Tyanne Larramendy
- Talen Stone Markovich and Bailey Ray Bjorklund
DIVORCES
CASPER — These divorces were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office.
- Michele Robin Young Heaphy v. Paul Macdaniel Ferguson
- Desirae Dawn Bryan v. Zachary Lee Bryan
- Kylie M. Westby v. Jacob E. Westby
- Holly J. Hills v. Dustin M. Hills
- Christina Marie Johnston v. Johnathan David Johnston
- Traci Lynn Griffitts v. Terrance W. Griffitts
- Derek James Mayes v. Tristain Lynn Dawn Mayes
- Thea Dawn Morton v. Jeffrey Craig Morton
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Oct. 10, 2020
- Girl, Zoe Jia-qi, to Ying Chin and Brad Crimm, Casper
Oct. 12, 2020
- Girl, Grace Mane, to Kaleanne and Michael Schadwill, Casper
- Girl, Eliana Maria, to Jesus and Bryce Ledbetter, Casper
Oct. 13, 2020
- Girl, Teagan Nadine, to Allison and Bryan Vandal, Casper
- Girl, Rae Marie, to Taren and Michael Wehr, Casper
- Girl, Aleassia Calliope, to Paige Aakhus and Grant Lewis, Casper
Oct. 15, 2020
- Boy, Brooks Emmett, to Jessica Franklin and Chase Asher, Casper
- Boy, Walker Lee, to Mary and Joshua Henrie, Casper
Oct. 16, 2020
- Boy, Ian Michael, to Amanda and Aaron Cooper, Casper
Oct. 18, 2020
- Girl, Oraya Mae, to Kayla Stetz, Casper
Oct. 20, 2020
- Girl, Isabella Marie, to Angel and James Rietz, Casper
- Girl, Paizlee Alice, to Valerie and Gage Cordova, Casper
- Boy, Noah Brent, to Ashley and Thomas Myler, Casper
- Boy, Draeden Kane, to Brianna and Connor Young, Casper
Oct. 21, 2020
- Boy, Jackson Tyler, to Courtney and Timothy Iverson, Casper
- Boy, Onyx Jay, to Jennifer Wagner and Damian Phillips, Casper
Oct. 22, 2020
- Boy, Adonis William Guadalupe, to Rio Ponce, Casper
- Boy, Skyler Ivan, to Crenna Martin and Coy Rutledge, Casper
- Boy, Case Thomas, to Carly Sedar and Steven Iberlin, Casper
Oct. 23, 2020
- Boy, Merrik Atreus, to Lacey and Justin Strangc Casper
Oct. 24, 2020
- Girl, Harper Mari-Anna Katherine, to Beau Guerrero and Arlo Witcher, Casper
- Girl, Savanna Rose, to Tyla and Levi Hostetler, Casper
Oct. 25, 2020
- Girl, Aspen Emeri Grey, to Brennah and Michael Meade, Casper
