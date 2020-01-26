You are the owner of this article.
Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Nathan Kyler Christian Avey and Amber Mae Hatlestad

DIVORCES

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.

  • Jill A. Beza v. Trent Beza
  • James David Phillip Stovall v. Nicole Lynn Stovall
  • Tyler Jacob Seiloff v. Briannann Louise Danielson
  • Coulter Warren Jacob Anderson v. Kennedy Marie Therese Anderson
  • Roxanne Rochelle McCurdy v. Rodney Raymond McCurdy
  • Jerrick Robert Lien v. Jessica Marie Lien
  • Bradley C. Buerge v. Laura R. Buerge
  • Joa Littleton Sasser v. Amy Sue Sasser
  • Hailey Nicole Koschene v. Kendall Kane Koschene
  • Stephanie Betty Jean Vernon v. Joshua Scott Vernon

BIRTHS

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Dec. 13, 2019

Girl and boy, Penelope Nicole and Luka Keifer, born to Jaclyn and Nicholas Landess, Casper

Dec. 16, 2019

Girl, Annabelle Elise, to Theresa and Tyler Enders, Casper

Boy, Cash Steven Wayne, to Dawn and Jason McCoy, Casper

Dec. 17, 2019

Boy, Nathan Ray, to Danielle Saizan and Wesley Gibson, Casper

Boy, Leo Alexander, to Krista and Michael Cardenas, Casper

Dec. 19, 2019

Girl, Porter Jaymes, to Kaitlynn and Devon Hillyard, Cheyenne

Dec. 20, 2019

Girl, Aliana Sara, to Beatrice and Zacarias Buhuro, Casper

Boy, Oliver Michael, to Taylor and John Castaneda, Casper

Boy, Julien King, to Angel Newport and Edglaw Theriault Jr., Casper

Boy, Noah Christopher, to Aleczandra and Christopher McAulay, Casper

Dec. 22, 2019

Girl, Natalya Anne, to Darien and Nicholas Laghezza, Casper

Jan. 2, 2020

Boy, Paxton Shane, to BreAnna and Cody McFarland, Casper

Jan. 14, 2020

Boy, Isaías, to Evalon and Jorge Martinez, Casper

Girl, Becklynn Rey, to Morgan Sanford and Zach Becker, Casper

Girl, Delilah Mae, to Jocelyn Moorefield and Zachary Green, Casper

Jan. 15, 2020

Boy, Sebastian James, to Cierra Smith and Brandon Mayen, Casper

Boy, Jameson Scott, to Erica Fischer and Bart Matthews, Evansville

Jan. 16, 2020

Girl, Allison Annette, to Hailey Martinez and Kenneth Moore, Casper

Jan. 17, 2020

Boy, Kyren James, to Taylor Bedsaul, Casper

Jan. 18, 2020

Boy, Javier Ryan Lee, to Sally and Jody Kassian, Mills

Jan. 19, 2020

Girl, Tinlee Moon, to Emilee Drager, Casper

Girl, Kamara Lynn, to Alicia Escarsega, Casper

Girl, Athena Jade, to Sierra Nafziger and Brandon Tilton, Casper

Jan. 21, 2020

Girl, Lynlee Evon, to Crystal and Brian Byrd, Casper

