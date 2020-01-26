Marriages, divorces, births

MARRIAGES
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Nathan Kyler Christian Avey and Amber Mae Hatlestad
DIVORCES
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Clerk of District Court’s office. All divorces granted in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record.
- Jill A. Beza v. Trent Beza
- James David Phillip Stovall v. Nicole Lynn Stovall
- Tyler Jacob Seiloff v. Briannann Louise Danielson
- Coulter Warren Jacob Anderson v. Kennedy Marie Therese Anderson
- Roxanne Rochelle McCurdy v. Rodney Raymond McCurdy
- Jerrick Robert Lien v. Jessica Marie Lien
- Bradley C. Buerge v. Laura R. Buerge
- Joa Littleton Sasser v. Amy Sue Sasser
- Hailey Nicole Koschene v. Kendall Kane Koschene
- Stephanie Betty Jean Vernon v. Joshua Scott Vernon
BIRTHS
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Dec. 13, 2019
Girl and boy, Penelope Nicole and Luka Keifer, born to Jaclyn and Nicholas Landess, Casper
Dec. 16, 2019
Girl, Annabelle Elise, to Theresa and Tyler Enders, Casper
Boy, Cash Steven Wayne, to Dawn and Jason McCoy, Casper
Dec. 17, 2019
Boy, Nathan Ray, to Danielle Saizan and Wesley Gibson, Casper
Boy, Leo Alexander, to Krista and Michael Cardenas, Casper
Dec. 19, 2019
Girl, Porter Jaymes, to Kaitlynn and Devon Hillyard, Cheyenne
Dec. 20, 2019
Girl, Aliana Sara, to Beatrice and Zacarias Buhuro, Casper
Boy, Oliver Michael, to Taylor and John Castaneda, Casper
Boy, Julien King, to Angel Newport and Edglaw Theriault Jr., Casper
Boy, Noah Christopher, to Aleczandra and Christopher McAulay, Casper
Dec. 22, 2019
Girl, Natalya Anne, to Darien and Nicholas Laghezza, Casper
Jan. 2, 2020
Boy, Paxton Shane, to BreAnna and Cody McFarland, Casper
Jan. 14, 2020
Boy, Isaías, to Evalon and Jorge Martinez, Casper
Girl, Becklynn Rey, to Morgan Sanford and Zach Becker, Casper
Girl, Delilah Mae, to Jocelyn Moorefield and Zachary Green, Casper
Jan. 15, 2020
Boy, Sebastian James, to Cierra Smith and Brandon Mayen, Casper
Boy, Jameson Scott, to Erica Fischer and Bart Matthews, Evansville
Jan. 16, 2020
Girl, Allison Annette, to Hailey Martinez and Kenneth Moore, Casper
Jan. 17, 2020
Boy, Kyren James, to Taylor Bedsaul, Casper
Jan. 18, 2020
Boy, Javier Ryan Lee, to Sally and Jody Kassian, Mills
Jan. 19, 2020
Girl, Tinlee Moon, to Emilee Drager, Casper
Girl, Kamara Lynn, to Alicia Escarsega, Casper
Girl, Athena Jade, to Sierra Nafziger and Brandon Tilton, Casper
Jan. 21, 2020
Girl, Lynlee Evon, to Crystal and Brian Byrd, Casper