Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • Austin Phillip Wisecup and Destinee Ann Brown
  • Braxton Joel Rambo and Katlyn Kay Nielson
  • Kasey J. Perkins and Maxine Lynn Tripp
  • Dayton Paul Kirkham III and Danielle Marie Betz

Divorces

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court’s office.

  • Tiffany Marie Hyatt v. Cage Austin Hyatt
  • Hunter Allen Delano v. Rashan Alysse Delano
  • Charlotte Ann Frizzell v. William Ray Vines
  • Ashley Kathleen Chintala v. Adam Christopher Chintala

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

March 30, 2021

  • Boy, Quinton William, to Samantha Kingsolver and Adam Vig, Casper
  • Boy, Knightley Edward, to Isobel and Connor Bateman, Casper
  • Boy, Tucker Hyde, to Tess and Tanner Bailey, Casper

March 31, 2021

  • Boy, Waylon Anthony, to Melissa Morgan and Jeremy Chambers, Casper
  • Boy, Chance Lynn, to Shannel and Chance Matula, Casper

April 1, 2021

  • Girl, Lucy Rae, to Samantha and Matthew Hall, Casper
  • Girl, Lincoln Leigh, to Heaven White, Casper
  • Boy, Evan Wayne, to Sarah and Travis Gray, Casper

April 2, 2021

  • Boy, Dake Beowulf, to Megan Sculley, Casper
  • Girl, Adalynn Parker, to Morgan and Matt Poloncic, Casper

April 3, 2021

  • Girl, Chloe Ann Louise, to Meghan Tomlinson and Jesse Dimas, Casper

April 5, 2021

  • Boy, Vaughn William, to Bobbi Homewood and Matthew Sweeting, Casper

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Tags

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

