Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- Austin Phillip Wisecup and Destinee Ann Brown
- Braxton Joel Rambo and Katlyn Kay Nielson
- Kasey J. Perkins and Maxine Lynn Tripp
- Dayton Paul Kirkham III and Danielle Marie Betz
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the Natrona County Clerk of District Court’s office.
- Tiffany Marie Hyatt v. Cage Austin Hyatt
- Hunter Allen Delano v. Rashan Alysse Delano
- Charlotte Ann Frizzell v. William Ray Vines
- Ashley Kathleen Chintala v. Adam Christopher Chintala
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
March 30, 2021
- Boy, Quinton William, to Samantha Kingsolver and Adam Vig, Casper
- Boy, Knightley Edward, to Isobel and Connor Bateman, Casper
- Boy, Tucker Hyde, to Tess and Tanner Bailey, Casper
March 31, 2021
- Boy, Waylon Anthony, to Melissa Morgan and Jeremy Chambers, Casper
- Boy, Chance Lynn, to Shannel and Chance Matula, Casper
April 1, 2021
- Girl, Lucy Rae, to Samantha and Matthew Hall, Casper
- Girl, Lincoln Leigh, to Heaven White, Casper
- Boy, Evan Wayne, to Sarah and Travis Gray, Casper
April 2, 2021
- Boy, Dake Beowulf, to Megan Sculley, Casper
- Girl, Adalynn Parker, to Morgan and Matt Poloncic, Casper
April 3, 2021
- Girl, Chloe Ann Louise, to Meghan Tomlinson and Jesse Dimas, Casper
April 5, 2021
- Boy, Vaughn William, to Bobbi Homewood and Matthew Sweeting, Casper
