Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages
CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.
- William D. Church and Heather Deanne Taylor
- Matthew James Feronti and Tori Lee Chilson
Divorces
CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court. All divorces filed and granted are public record and are printed as such.
- Crystal Marie Lamorie v. Willard Andrew Lamorie
- Lon Dale Lack v. Susan Ellen Lack
- Shereen Denise Matheson v. Chad Ray Matheson
Births
CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.
Jan. 10, 2021
- Boy, Uriya Jason, to Michelle and Nathan Long, Casper
Jan. 11, 2021
- Boy, Dayton Paul, to Amber Smith and Robert Disney, Casper
- Boy, Colby Glenn, to Melodi and Dusty Reed, Casper
Jan. 12, 2021
- Boy, Carsen Leroy Brian, to Whitney and Ryan Pena, Casper
- Boy, Jethro LeRoy, to Lauren and Christopher Miller, Casper
- Girl, Kaira Kay, to Kaysha Kehm, Casper
Jan. 13, 2021
- Boy, Xaylen LaVoy, to Rebekah Swartz and Braydon Stringham, Casper
Jan. 14, 2021
- Girl, Everly Carol, to Cassandra Wiese and Doran Wade II, Bar Nunn
- Girl, Wren Elliot, to Whitney and Peter Lang, Casper
- Boy, Brandon Eugene, to Brandy Chester, Casper
Jan. 15, 2021
- Boy, Briar Macklin, to Morgan and Brandon Pemble, Casper
Jan. 16, 2021
- Girl, Cecilia Madison, to Alexa and Michael Miller Jr., Casper
- Girl, Echo Rose Kathleen, to Krystal Lowry and Daniel Delrio, Casper
