Marriages, divorces, births
Marriages, divorces, births

Marriages

CASPER — These licenses were issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natrona County are printed as a matter of public record. Engaged couples who prefer not to have a marriage license published should seek it out of county.

  • William D. Church and Heather Deanne Taylor
  • Matthew James Feronti and Tori Lee Chilson

Divorces

CASPER — These were granted (made final) in Natrona County and released by the clerk of the Natrona County District Court. All divorces filed and granted are public record and are printed as such.

  • Crystal Marie Lamorie v. Willard Andrew Lamorie
  • Lon Dale Lack v. Susan Ellen Lack
  • Shereen Denise Matheson v. Chad Ray Matheson

Births

CASPER — These were recorded at Wyoming Medical Center. The Star-Tribune prints all births that occur at Wyoming Medical Center, released by the hospital with consent of the mother; as well as home births, and births that may take place outside of Casper to Casper and Glenrock residents because of military deployment, medical reasons or temporary employment. In the case of unmarried parents, a paternity form must be on file at the hospital for the father to be listed.

Jan. 10, 2021

  • Boy, Uriya Jason, to Michelle and Nathan Long, Casper

Jan. 11, 2021

  • Boy, Dayton Paul, to Amber Smith and Robert Disney, Casper
  • Boy, Colby Glenn, to Melodi and Dusty Reed, Casper

Jan. 12, 2021

  • Boy, Carsen Leroy Brian, to Whitney and Ryan Pena, Casper
  • Boy, Jethro LeRoy, to Lauren and Christopher Miller, Casper
  • Girl, Kaira Kay, to Kaysha Kehm, Casper

Jan. 13, 2021

  • Boy, Xaylen LaVoy, to Rebekah Swartz and Braydon Stringham, Casper

Jan. 14, 2021

  • Girl, Everly Carol, to Cassandra Wiese and Doran Wade II, Bar Nunn
  • Girl, Wren Elliot, to Whitney and Peter Lang, Casper
  • Boy, Brandon Eugene, to Brandy Chester, Casper

Jan. 15, 2021

  • Boy, Briar Macklin, to Morgan and Brandon Pemble, Casper

Jan. 16, 2021

  • Girl, Cecilia Madison, to Alexa and Michael Miller Jr., Casper
  • Girl, Echo Rose Kathleen, to Krystal Lowry and Daniel Delrio, Casper

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

